Ordinance Shelved at Today's Meeting of the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors Alicia1L [at] hotmail.com) by Alicia Kuhl

Today's meeting at the board of supervisors 10/21/25, the proposed ordinance by the board of supervisors that would allow destruction of towed vehicles and change the definition of abandoned to include vehicles that lack registration.

It has been shelved for now due to the letters that came in this morning from the ACLU and others 😉 it has to be looked over and brought back again for another first reading if they want to revisit this proposed ordinance. The bottom line is that this proposed ordinance is completely flawed, goes against state law, and denies due process. It's hateful to destroy someone's property this way. The definition of abandoned: having been deserted or cast off doesn't apply to a vehicle that a person simply cannot afford the registration for. That's a huge stretch that would affect many people in poverty and not just those living in RV'S that we know are already targets. This ordinance would have had a potential negative affect on many community members at a time when people are struggling and services are being cut even if one person lost their vehicle or home it could be a catastrophe.



For now this demon was slayed. With great power comes great responsibility and we need to hold our leaders accountable for what they do to us.



Thanks for reading.

Alicia Kuhl

President of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union