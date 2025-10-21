top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Ordinance Shelved at Today's Meeting of the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors

by Alicia Kuhl (Alicia1L [at] hotmail.com)
Tue, Oct 21, 2025 9:08PM
Today's meeting at the board of supervisors 10/21/25, the proposed ordinance by the board of supervisors that would allow destruction of towed vehicles and change the definition of abandoned to include vehicles that lack registration.
Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors
original image (1080x522)
Today's meeting at the board of supervisors 10/21/25, the proposed ordinance by the board of supervisors that would allow destruction of towed vehicles and change the definition of abandoned to include vehicles that lack registration:

It has been shelved for now due to the letters that came in this morning from the ACLU and others 😉 it has to be looked over and brought back again for another first reading if they want to revisit this proposed ordinance. The bottom line is that this proposed ordinance is completely flawed, goes against state law, and denies due process. It's hateful to destroy someone's property this way. The definition of abandoned: having been deserted or cast off doesn't apply to a vehicle that a person simply cannot afford the registration for. That's a huge stretch that would affect many people in poverty and not just those living in RV'S that we know are already targets. This ordinance would have had a potential negative affect on many community members at a time when people are struggling and services are being cut even if one person lost their vehicle or home it could be a catastrophe.

For now this demon was slayed. With great power comes great responsibility and we need to hold our leaders accountable for what they do to us.

Thanks for reading.
Alicia Kuhl
President of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code