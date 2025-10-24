From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest at israeli consulate in SF
Date:
Friday, October 24, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Noise Against Genocide & autonomous activists
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St,
San Francisco
San Francisco
‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️
🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻
🔻Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
🔻Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm
🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco CA
Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers.
‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻
🔻Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
🔻Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm
🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco CA
Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers.
‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 21, 2025 11:06AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network