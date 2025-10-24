Protest at israeli consulate in SF

‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️



🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻



🔻Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

🔻Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm

🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco CA



Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!



No business as usual for mass murderers.



‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸