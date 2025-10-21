top
Americas U.S. Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Nightmare in Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation in Chicago

by LVP
Tue, Oct 21, 2025 8:46AM
UAW 551 Chicago Ford plant electrician Marcie Pedraza who lives on the South Side of Chicago talks about the terror and violent attacks on immigrants and the Brown and Black community in Chicago and what the role of labor should be.
ICE Arrests Chicago Family
The fascist ICE terror attacks in Chicago are threatening the lives of immigrants and all working people. The military occupation is being opposed by rank and file workers and some unions but major national unions including the UAW have been completely silent. WorkWeek interview UAW 551 Ford Chicago electrician Marcie Pedraza who lives in the South Side of Chicago and has been working to defend her neighbors and immigrants in the neighborhood.

This interview was done on 10/19/25.

Additional Media:

"Hands Off Chicago" Mayor Brandon Johnson On "No Kings Day" Calls For National General Strike Against Fascist Attacks
https://youtu.be/0sh2NwikZVY

The Call For A General Strike By Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson & LA Roofers Local 36 BM Cliff Smith On Fascism
https://youtu.be/49uBylRfsPI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
§ICE Thugs Terrorizing The Community
by LVP
Tue, Oct 21, 2025 8:46AM
ice_chicago_thugs.jpeg
The fascist Trump government is using the ICE as a private fascist gang to terrorize the Black and Brown community
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
§Chicago Community Member Grabbed By Trump's Fascist Agents
by LVP
Tue, Oct 21, 2025 8:46AM
ice_chicago_grab_protester.jpg
Chicago community members have been grabbed and arrested for protesting the fascist tactics of the Trump government
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
§Chicago's 1937 Memorial Day Massacre Killed 10 Workers & Is Part Of History
by LVP
Tue, Oct 21, 2025 8:46AM
memorial_day_massacre_10_dead.jpeg
The attacks on the Chicago South Side are close to the location of the 1937 Memorial Day massacre and this history is part of the struggle in Chicago for working people.
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
