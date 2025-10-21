UAW 551 Chicago Ford plant electrician Marcie Pedraza who lives on the South Side of Chicago talks about the terror and violent attacks on immigrants and the Brown and Black community in Chicago and what the role of labor should be.

The fascist ICE terror attacks in Chicago are threatening the lives of immigrants and all working people. The military occupation is being opposed by rank and file workers and some unions but major national unions including the UAW have been completely silent. WorkWeek interview UAW 551 Ford Chicago electrician Marcie Pedraza who lives in the South Side of Chicago and has been working to defend her neighbors and immigrants in the neighborhood.This interview was done on 10/19/25.