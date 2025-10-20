top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Chicago Mayor Calls for National General Strike; Los Angeles Trade Unionists Speak Out

by CRD
Mon, Oct 20, 2025 10:05PM
On Pacifica’s CRD, Chicago Mayor Calls for National General Strike; Los Angeles Trade Unionists Speak Out on No Kings Day; Attorney Andrew Rankin on Daca, TPS and Defense of Immigrant Rights
On Pacifica’s CRD, Chicago Mayor Calls for National General Strike; Los Angeles Trade Unionists Speak Out on No Kings Day; Attorney Andre...
original image (3175x2144)
On Pacifica’s CRD, Chicago Mayor Calls for National General Strike; Los Angeles Trade Unionists Speak Out on No Kings Day; Attorney Andrew Rankin on Daca, TPS and Defense of Immigrant Rights
By Capitalism, Race & Democracy - October 20, 2025

The Trump administration has inspired some of the largest mass demonstrations in the history of the United States. Crowds have been especially large and angry in Chicago, where ICE and the military have launched massive attacks on immigrants and even landed a Black Hawk helicopter on a building to terrorize an entire community.

At the “No Kings” rally on October 18, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that people of the United States are facing a fascist government and that ICE is the personal fascist gang of President Trump. He called for a national general strike against the Trump government to stop these attacks.

***

Los Angeles has faced massive attacks by ICE agents and the National Guard and US Marines. Los Angeles Roofers Local 36 Business Manager Cliff Smith spoke with Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer about Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s call for a nationwide general strike.

***

Thousands of people rallied in Los Angeles on No Kings Day and spoke out. KPFK’s Peter Ross spoke to some of the trade unionists about why they were there.

***

Memphis based immigration attorney Andrew Rankin speaks to CRD’s Thomas O’Rourke about the legality of ICE tactics in the Trump era, DACA and TPS immigration laws, and more. This is the second part of an interview that first aired on last week’s October 13thshow.

Rankin said that his home town of Memphis, Tennessee is expecting a crackdown by Trump’s DHS and the Tennessee National Guard.

There is no statute of limitations on misdemeanor or felony immigration violations according to the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act or subsequent law, unlike the average ten-year statute of limitation on criminal prosecution for fraud, drug trafficking, and many violent felonies.

***

We thank all of Pacifica’s sister stations and affiliates who contribute to the production of this show. Today’s program was produced by the Capitalism, Race & Democracy collective, with contributions from Steve Zeltzer and Thomas O’Rourke.

You can find this and all previous episodes at our website “capitalism race and democracy dot ORG”. Make sure you click the subscribe button. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @PacificaCRD.
Thanks for listening!

Music:

Conflict Approach · Apostle B.A Abad · Apostle BA Abad · Kreacher K

Thievery Corporation – El Pueblo Unido [Official Audio]
For more information: https://capitalismraceanddemocracy.org/202...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code