Potrero Hill and Dogpatch History Night

Potrero Hill and Dogpatch History Night

Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
1070 Maryland St
Pier 70 Building 12
Pier 70 Time Machine, in partnership between the Potrero Hill Archives Project & the Bethlehem Shipyard Museum will hold its 26th Annual Potrero Hill & Dogpatch History Night on Saturday, November 8 in the Maker's Hall on the ground floor of Pier 70's Building 12.
The program starts at 5:30pm with Goat Hill Pizza slices, beverages and music. Building 12's Standard Deviant Brewery will be open.
The free program runs from 7:00 to 9:30pm.

Philip DeAndrade will talk about the 50 years Goat Hill Pizza has been on the hill, as well as his family's history. Executive Director, Edward Hatter, will tell the story of the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House, originally a settlement house designed by Julia Morgan, today, a place where all parts of the neighborhood come together. Debra Beaver Bauer has designed costumes for the Angels of Light, A.C.T., Theater Zinnzani, and many more companies. She will show her Bus Queen's Gazette, portraits of folks she's seen on Muni.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/potrerohillarchiv...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 20, 2025 1:47PM
