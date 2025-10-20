top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Navajo Reporter Marley Shebala Violently Arrested by Navajo Police and Jailed

by Brenda Norrell
Mon, Oct 20, 2025 10:51AM
Marley Shebala, Dine'/Zuni Pueblo News reporter was violently arrested by Navajo police while evicting her from her home, after she filed an ethics complaint against Navajo President Buu Nygren. Marley's screams during the painful arrest can be heard on her livestream, which shows a locksmith entering her home, and her daughter handcuffed. She was jailed for more than 18 hours and released. With or without pay, Marley has reported from her homeland for more than 40 years.
Marley Shebala, Dine'/Zuni Pueblo News reporter was violently arrested by Navajo police while evicting her from her home, after she filed...
Marley Shebala, Dine'/Zuni Pueblo News reporter was violently arrested by Navajo police while being evicted from her from her home, after she filed an ethics complaint against Navajo President Buu Nygren. Marley's screams during the painful arrest can be heard on her livestream, which shows a locksmith entering her home, and her daughter handcuffed. She was jailed for more than 18 hours and released.

Navajo Reporter Marley Shebala Violently Arrested by Navajo Police, After Filing Ethics Complaint on Navajo President

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, October 16, 2025

WINDOW ROCK, Navajo Nation -- Navajo Police were sent to evict Marley Shebala, Dine' Zuni Pueblo reporter, from her home. Marley, 73, screamed in pain as she was arrested by Navajo police. Marley had filed an ethics complaint against Navajo President Buu Nygren, and was reporting on the ongoing corruption in the Navajo tribal government.

"I am 73 years old, and they have me handcuffed in my home with my daughter, our Navajo police, to serve and protect," Marley says, as she continues to livestream. Navajo police used a locksmith to enter her home, before the violent arrest.

"I am not standing up, I'm not doing anything for you guys, if you want me to go you can drag me," she said, and then screamed in pain, "My arm! my arm!" Marley continued to scream from the pain during the violent arrest by Navajo police.

Marley's livestream shows the Navajo police serving her a home eviction document. Marley said she had no advance notice, there was no hearing, and her attorney had been disbarred.

Then, Marley and her daughter, handcuffed, tell the Navajo police that the Navajo police never respond when there is a home burglary, car theft, or missing person. It was the community, not the Navajo police, who caught burglars.

"No one read me my rights," Marley said during her arrest. She also points out that her attorney had been disbarred during this process.

Marley was jailed for more than 18 hours before being released.

Continue reading at Censored News

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/10/navajo-reporter-marley-shebala-released.html

Statement by Marley Shebala, Censored News, Oct. 20, 2025

Greetings Relatives/Frens/Humans,

AHE’HEE, Much Appreciation & Gratitude for all the Prayers. I truly believe in prayer.

I’m safe & so is my little family. We’re praying for affordable shelter & a storage space. I continue to pray for a strong, ethical attorney.

I’m 73-years-old & so Recovery Time from more than 18 hours of jail time is taking much longer than I expected.

I have received so many Helping Hands for donations. Please use Zelle mshebala [at] gmail.com and I would greatly appreciate it if you would say how to use your donation. I’ll provide Donation Updates.

As soon as we find shelter & storage, I can send info for people to make their donations directly to housing & storage sites & attorney fees when we find them.

Ahe’hee to Shideezhi Brenda, who continues The Good Fight but especially Supporting other Investigative Journalists/Muckrakers.

Peace and Luv , Marley & Family

Note from Censored News publisher, Brenda Norrell

I'm happy to see Marley is released from jail and healing. We worked together as news reporters at Navajo Times in the early 1980s. Marley has continued the good fight her entire life, with courage and dignity, in her homeland, the Navajo Nation, with or without pay for more than 40 years.

It has become nearly impossible for local, honest, grassroots reporters who actually show up, and are present, to survive. It is difficult to survive both the politics, and the financial and moral collapse of the news industry.

Censored News is in its 19th year, with no ads or revenues, as a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights.

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/10/nav...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Mon, Oct 20, 2025 10:51AM
screenshot_2025-10-20_12.37.28_pm.png
Dine'/Zuni Pueblo News reporter livestreamed as Navajo police, and an Apache County police officer, served her with a home eviction notice near the Navajo capitol of Window Rock, Arizona. Marley's daughter is shown handcuffed here in their home. Moments later Marley screams in pain as police violently arrest her.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/10/nav...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Mon, Oct 20, 2025 10:51AM
sm_screenshot_2025-10-20_12.38.15_pm.jpg
original image (422x690)
Navajo police served a home eviction notice on Navajo news reporter Marley Shebala. Marley screamed in pain, as can be heard on the livestream during the violent arrest by Navajo police. She was jailed for more than 18 hours.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/10/nav...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code