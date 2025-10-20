Navajo Reporter Marley Shebala Violently Arrested by Navajo Police and Jailed by Brenda Norrell

Marley Shebala, Dine'/Zuni Pueblo News reporter was violently arrested by Navajo police while evicting her from her home, after she filed an ethics complaint against Navajo President Buu Nygren. Marley's screams during the painful arrest can be heard on her livestream, which shows a locksmith entering her home, and her daughter handcuffed. She was jailed for more than 18 hours and released. With or without pay, Marley has reported from her homeland for more than 40 years.