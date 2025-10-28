From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ACLU People Power Action Call - Organizing for First Amendment, Democracy & Justice
Date:
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
ACLU
Email:
Location Details:
Online
RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/october-action-call
RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/october-action-call
Join the ACLU’s October People Power Action Call
We must keep organizing: First Amendment Rights, Democracy, Justice
WHEN: Tuesday, October 28th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
WHERE: Zoom
RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/october-action-call
On October 18th, 7 million people across the country took action to exercise their First Amendment rights in No Kings protests nationwide. The right to speak out and protest is core to democracy- but it’s under attack.
Across the country, President Trump and his allies are pushing laws to criminalize protest, silence journalists, and punish dissent.
But this movement won’t be stopped!
On Tuesday, October 28 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET), join the ACLU’s October People Power Action Call to learn how you can take action to defend First Amendment rights.
We’ll also welcome new People Power members joining us from the No Kings mobilizations — and share ways to stay involved in organizing for democracy and justice.
Notice of Accessibility: The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info [at] peoplepower.org.
We must keep organizing: First Amendment Rights, Democracy, Justice
WHEN: Tuesday, October 28th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
WHERE: Zoom
RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/october-action-call
On October 18th, 7 million people across the country took action to exercise their First Amendment rights in No Kings protests nationwide. The right to speak out and protest is core to democracy- but it’s under attack.
Across the country, President Trump and his allies are pushing laws to criminalize protest, silence journalists, and punish dissent.
But this movement won’t be stopped!
On Tuesday, October 28 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET), join the ACLU’s October People Power Action Call to learn how you can take action to defend First Amendment rights.
We’ll also welcome new People Power members joining us from the No Kings mobilizations — and share ways to stay involved in organizing for democracy and justice.
Notice of Accessibility: The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info [at] peoplepower.org.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 20, 2025 10:04AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network