U.S. Government & Elections

ACLU People Power Action Call - Organizing for First Amendment, Democracy & Justice

Online RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/october-action-call
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
ACLU
Email:
Location Details:
Online

RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/october-action-call
Join the ACLU’s October People Power Action Call

We must keep organizing: First Amendment Rights, Democracy, Justice

WHEN: Tuesday, October 28th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

WHERE: Zoom

RSVP: https://act.aclu.org/a/october-action-call

On October 18th, 7 million people across the country took action to exercise their First Amendment rights in No Kings protests nationwide. The right to speak out and protest is core to democracy- but it’s under attack.

Across the country, President Trump and his allies are pushing laws to criminalize protest, silence journalists, and punish dissent.

But this movement won’t be stopped!

On Tuesday, October 28 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET), join the ACLU’s October People Power Action Call to learn how you can take action to defend First Amendment rights.

We’ll also welcome new People Power members joining us from the No Kings mobilizations — and share ways to stay involved in organizing for democracy and justice.


Notice of Accessibility: The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. If you need accommodations to be able to fully participate in this event, please contact info [at] peoplepower.org.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 20, 2025 10:04AM
