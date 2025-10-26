From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally To Demand Concord City Council No Longer Invest Public Funds in Weapons!
Sunday, October 26, 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Ethical Investing For Concord
Todos Santos Plaza in Concord, CA
In Front of the Stage
Join us for a Rally on October 26th at 10:30 am at Todos Santos Plaza (in front of the stage) to Demand Concord City Council No Longer Invest Our Public Funds in Weapons and pass an Ethical Investment Policy!
