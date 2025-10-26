From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Rally To Demand Concord City Council No Longer Invest Public Funds in Weapons!

Date:

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ethical Investing For Concord

Location Details:

Todos Santos Plaza in Concord, CA

In Front of the Stage

Join us for a Rally on October 26th at 10:30 am at Todos Santos Plaza (in front of the stage) to Demand Concord City Council No Longer Invest Our Public Funds in Weapons and pass an Ethical Investment Policy!