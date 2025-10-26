From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Labor Uniting for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, October 26, 2025
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Lifeline For Palestine
Location Details:
Sign the petition telling the AFL-CIO to support a weapons embargo on Israel
https://bit.ly/DisarmGenocide
For more information: https://lifelineforpalestine.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 19, 2025 3:28PM
