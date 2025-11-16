Tim Redmond: Where Does San Francisco Stand?

Date:

Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

Now that we are almost at the end of the first year of the new administration nationally, Statewide, and Citywide, where does our vaunted and fair City stand? Tim Redmond who is the publisher of 48 Hills, San Francisco’s online independent news and culture site will provide some answers. Etc. etc.



Tim will discuss the latest news surrounding the very new situation we citizens find ourselves in. and how it is playing out on the local level, based on his insider’s knowledge about the local and national players. He will also offer various suggestions on what ordinary citizens can do to play a role that will lay the path for the future of our City and country..



Tim’s presentation is much anticipated, especially now as we try to unravel and consider the issues and personalities involved in the elections. Join us to participate in this event!

Tim has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 30 years, much of that time as editor of the Bay Guardian. He is the founder of 48hills.org blog online.

