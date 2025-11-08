From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Showing of the film "No Other Land" and discussion
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Unitarians of San Francisco and Quakers of SF
Email:
Phone:
415-776-4580
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 (no zoom)
This film, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2024, shows the daily reality of apartheid and ethnic cleansing for residents of Masafer Yatta (a region in the southern West Bank) and the need for a joint future of shared safety. The film portrays stories of Palestinian daily life and the experience of Israeli Jews who reject the status quo that are often erased in U.S. conversations about Israel/Palestine, Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham said in his Academy Award acceptance speech, Following the 1.5 hour film, activists familiar with the West Bank will invite viewers to discuss the film, how the situation in the West Bank can be solved, and what people of all faiths in the U.S. can do to help achieve this. Reserve your free ticket at event signup page If you are able, please donate $15 at the door to cover costs. We also invite you to donate to Save Masafer Yatta.
For more information: https://kinema.com/events/No-Other-Land-xv...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 19, 2025 1:34PM
