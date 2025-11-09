top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/9/2025
San Francisco Government & Elections

Saikat Chakrabarti: "The Power of People, The Promise of Progress"

Saikat Chakrabarti: "The Power of People, The Promise of Progress”
Download PDF (803.9KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 09, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Email:
Phone:
415-776-4580
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/91946729128?pwd=0KaOIKPITZQqp3aFFyGvDfzrPNNf9l.1
Saikat Chakrabarti, who is running as a Democrat for California’s 11th congressional seat that is
now held by Nancy Pelosi, will speak on lessons he learned inside Congress about why big ideas
often fail, and how grassroots movements can break through entrenched political barriers. His
vision for making government work for ordinary people again, from tackling housing and
aﬀordability crises to reining in corporate influence. How progressive campaigns like Zohran
Mamdani’s in NYC and now Saikat’s in San Francisco can inspire new voters, unite communities,
and win transformative change for us all.

Saikat Chakrabarti is a software engineer turned political strategist, best known for co-founding Justice Democrats and serving as Chief of Staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, where he led the creation of the Green New Deal. After building tools for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign and helping elect a new generation of progressive leaders, he now leads a policy think tank focused on delivering economic prosperity through a clean energy future. Today, he’s challenging Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco’s 2026 Democratic primary to bring bold, new leadership to Congress.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 19, 2025 1:30PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code