From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Celebrate Bat Appreciation Month with NorCal Bats
Date:
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
LOLA (Live Oak Library Annex) at Simpkins, 979 17th Ave, Santa Cruz
Come celebrate October's Bat Awareness Month with NorCal Bats.
NorCal Bats is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of bats throughout Northern California. This is a special opportunity to meet bats, learn about these animals and their role in insect control, and learn how you can help save these important mammals with education and rescue!
NorCal Bats is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of bats throughout Northern California. This is a special opportunity to meet bats, learn about these animals and their role in insect control, and learn how you can help save these important mammals with education and rescue!
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/1430...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 19, 2025 10:18AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network