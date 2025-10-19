Celebrate Bat Appreciation Month with NorCal Bats

Date:

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time:

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

LOLA (Live Oak Library Annex) at Simpkins, 979 17th Ave, Santa Cruz

Come celebrate October's Bat Awareness Month with NorCal Bats.



NorCal Bats is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of bats throughout Northern California. This is a special opportunity to meet bats, learn about these animals and their role in insect control, and learn how you can help save these important mammals with education and rescue!