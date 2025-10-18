From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally at SFLC to Demand Labor Boycott of Israel & Against War on Venezuela
Date:
Friday, October 24, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UPTE Members for Palestine, UFCLP, L4P, RWFi
Location Details:
San Francisco Labor Council
1188 Franklin St.
San Francisco
OCTOBER 24th National Day of ACTION at AFL-CIO HQs & SF Labor Council
Demanding a Labor Boycott Against The Genocide in Palestine and Against its “Solidarity Center” policies of intervention in Venezuela.
STOP The US War On Venezuela & Labor Boycott Of Israel & It's Genocide
Friday October 24th, 2025 4pm
AFL-CIO Headquarters (SF Labor Council) in SF – 1188 Franklin Street, San Francisco.
The Labor for Palestine National Network has supported the call by Amazon organizer & union activist Chris Smalls and other labor unions and unionists for National protests at AFL-CIO
headquarters in Washington DC on October 24, 2025 to demand that the AFL-CIO support a labor boycott of all military cargo to Israel and to stand publicly against the genocide by the US supported Israeli regime, a local action is taking place in San Francisco.
Call for Action at National HQ and Petition here:
https://secure.everyaction.com/FygyRgBN1EKc_S_Ab1kehg2
After decades of US sponsored terrorism against Latin America in coups including AFL-CIO-sponsored projects through the "Solidarity Center & attacks against Venezuela, the AFL-CIO is still not Calling for an END to US War plans for Venezuela.
On No Kings Day in Chicago, Brandon Johnson called for a national general strike against the fascist attacks on the workers, immigrants and people in Chicago and around the country. This is the kind of action that is needed to fight fascism and also stop the genocide in Gaza and the imminent invasion of Venezuela.
Workers, families and communities in the US are facing massive cuts to government programs that we have paid from our own paychecks, like Disability and Medicare. Billionaires are trampling on our free speech and union organizing rights by firing organizers, and criminalizing those who speak up against genocide by passing censorship laws that falsely equate Anti-Zionism with “antisemitism”.
JOIN US ON OCTOBER 24TH TO DEMAND THAT OUR UNIONS REALLY STAND UP FOR DEMOCRACY AND HUMANITY BY CALLING FOR LABOR BOYCOTT OF MILITARY CARGO TO ISRAEL AND A CALL TO END TRUMP WAR PLANS FOR VENEZUELA.
YOU CAN’T NEGOTIATE WITH FASCISM. ONLY WORKERS POWER, A GENERAL STRIKE WILL DEFEAT IT.
Sponsored by: Labor For Palestine, UPTE Members for Palestine, Revolutionary Workers Front,Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO, United Front Committee for a Labor Party, Work Week Radio
For more info: info [at] ufclp.org
LEPAIO Support 10/24 National Day Of Action At AFL-CIO In DC & Around Country To Stop The Genocide
The Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO supports the call by former Amazon organizer & union activist Chris Smalls and other labor unions and unionists for a protest at the AFL-CIO headquarters in Washington DC on October 24, 2025 to demand that the AFL-CIO support a labor boycott of all military cargo to Israel and to stand publicly against the genocide by the US supported Israeli regime. AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler must no longer shutdown debate on Palestine and the blockade and the genocide in Gaza.
The statement calling for action calls on the AFL-CIO to break with its past history supporting the attacks on Palestinians.
https://secure.everyaction.com/FygyRgBN1EKc_S_Ab1kehg2
They call on the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to:
Recognize Israel's campaign in Gaza as genocide under international law.
Condemn the abduction and assault of Chris Smalls aboard the Gaza aid flotilla and demand an independent international investigation.
Affirm that attacks on workers anywhere are attacks on all workers.
Recognize Israel as an apartheid state, consistent with Amnesty, HRW, the UN, and B'Tselem.
Take direct action: Refuse to ship weapons, cut ties with war profiteers, and mobilize union power to end genocide.
LEPAIO has exposed the long historic systemic relationship between the AFL-CIO leadership and the Israeli corporate racist trade union federation the Histadrut. The Histadrut was founded to create a Zionist state and has a long history of boycotting Palestinian workers and collaborating in the colonization and subjugation of Palestinian labor rights. They are presently financially supporting the genocide in Gaza with funds from their organization and from funds from the AFL-CIO..
They also supported the apartheid regime in South Africa with military and economic aid from Histadrut owned companies. The Histadrut has also worked with the AFL-CIO and CIA along with the US government funded Solidarity Center in training political operatives at the Histadrut headquarters for operations around the world including in El Salvador and in Latin America in general and Africa.
The National Endowment For Democracy NED which along with USAID has provided more than $70 million a year for operations in 62 countries with 26 regional offices is really an appendage of the US government and after the Trump fascist government cut off their funding, they appealed the shutoff arguing that they are doing important work in supporting the interests of US imperialism.
The NED recently also supported the awarding of the Nobel Peace prize to Maria Corina Machado
AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center Funder NED Congratulates María Corina Machado on Receiving the Nobel Peace Prize - NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR DEMOCRACY
https://www.ned.org/ned-congratulates-maria-corina-machado-on-receiving-the-nobel-peace-prize/
This takes place at the same time that the Trump government has been blowing up boats off the coast of Venezuela and is preparing a military intervention to remove the Maduro government.
The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center has a long record of collaborating with the US government and CIA to overthrow the governments of Venezuela. They have supported pro-capitalist unions and have even supported attempted coups. The connection between the Zionist genocide with the support of the Histadrut and the historic attacks on the Venezuelan workers and self determination has already been documented.
On October 24, 2025 we urge trade unions and supporters of Palestine and Venezuela to join the action at the AFL-CIO in DC and in San Francisco or wherever actions will take place.
The US labor movement, workers and unions have the power to shutdown the continuing genocide against the people in Gaza and the pogroms in the West Bank by following the workers in Italy, Greece and other countries by blocking all trade with Israel.
Also LEPAIO will be having an educational panel on the AFL-CIO and Venezuela on November 15 at 3PM PST and we urge trade unionists and workers to participate in this educational panel.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85040415266?pwd=UzpmsgnxaUAFo6nYWifkKBDrohw7y9.1
LEPAIO was organized to educate US trade unionists and working people about the role of the AFL-CIO international operations and to stop government funding of this operation and to build real direct international solidarity with our fellow workers around the world.
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
For more information
https://aflcio-int.education
info [at] aflcio-int.education
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
