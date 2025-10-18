From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Hands Off Chicago" Mayor Brandon Johnson on "No Kings Day" Calls for Nat General Strike
On No Kings Day in Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called for a national general strike against the fascist attacks on immigrants workers and the destruction of workers, public education, healthcare and public services.
"Hands Off Chicago" Mayor Brandon Johnson On "No Kings Day" Calls For National General Strike Against Fascist Attacks
Ground Zero on the war on the working class is in Chicago with the military ICE fascist attacks terrorizing the city and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson at the "No Kings" rally on October 18, 2025 called for a national general strike against the fascist attacks in working people, Brown, Blacks and all the working people of the United States.
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0sh2NwikZVY
