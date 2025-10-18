From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Market Day + Repair Café: Give What You Have, Take What You Need
Date:
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Richmond Area Mutual Aid (RAMA)
Location Details:
Nicholl Park
3230 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA 94804
Repair is a Radical Act — and so is Sharing.
Join Richmond Area Mutual Aid (RAMA) for a Free Market Day + Repair Café at Nicholl Park! Come connect with your neighbors, share resources, and learn practical skills for community resilience.
🧺 Free Market:
Bring what you can — take what you need.
• Swap or give away clothes, toys, home goods, and more (must be in good condition).
• Share baked goods, produce, and snacks.
• Everything is given and received for free — no money, no barter, just mutual aid.
🧵 Repair Café:
Learn or offer repair skills!
• Mending clothes, fixing electronics, patching home goods, and more.
• Hands-on sewing demos and help from local volunteers.
• “Repair is a Radical Act” — reclaim your power to sustain and reuse what you already have.
✨ Potluck: Bring a dish or snack to share!
📍 Location: Nicholl Park, 3230 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA
📅 Sunday, October 19, 2–4 PM
This event is free and open to all.
Bring your curiosity, creativity, and care — and let’s build a culture of sharing in Richmond.
For more information: https://www.wegotusrichmond.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 18, 2025 2:11AM
