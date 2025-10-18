Free Market Day + Repair Café: Give What You Have, Take What You Need

Date:

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Richmond Area Mutual Aid (RAMA)

Location Details:

Nicholl Park

3230 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA 94804

Repair is a Radical Act — and so is Sharing.



Join Richmond Area Mutual Aid (RAMA) for a Free Market Day + Repair Café at Nicholl Park! Come connect with your neighbors, share resources, and learn practical skills for community resilience.



🧺 Free Market:

Bring what you can — take what you need.

• Swap or give away clothes, toys, home goods, and more (must be in good condition).

• Share baked goods, produce, and snacks.

• Everything is given and received for free — no money, no barter, just mutual aid.



🧵 Repair Café:

Learn or offer repair skills!

• Mending clothes, fixing electronics, patching home goods, and more.

• Hands-on sewing demos and help from local volunteers.

• “Repair is a Radical Act” — reclaim your power to sustain and reuse what you already have.



✨ Potluck: Bring a dish or snack to share!

📍 Location: Nicholl Park, 3230 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA

📅 Sunday, October 19, 2–4 PM



This event is free and open to all.

Bring your curiosity, creativity, and care — and let’s build a culture of sharing in Richmond.