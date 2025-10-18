top
protest cheer
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Arts + Action

Free Market Day + Repair Café: Give What You Have, Take What You Need

Illustrated flyer with orange and beige tones announcing “Free Market Day + Potluck” on Sun Oct 19, 2–4 PM at Nicholl Park in Richmond, CA
Date:
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Richmond Area Mutual Aid (RAMA)
Location Details:
Nicholl Park
3230 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA 94804
Repair is a Radical Act — and so is Sharing.

Join Richmond Area Mutual Aid (RAMA) for a Free Market Day + Repair Café at Nicholl Park! Come connect with your neighbors, share resources, and learn practical skills for community resilience.

🧺 Free Market:
Bring what you can — take what you need.
• Swap or give away clothes, toys, home goods, and more (must be in good condition).
• Share baked goods, produce, and snacks.
• Everything is given and received for free — no money, no barter, just mutual aid.

🧵 Repair Café:
Learn or offer repair skills!
• Mending clothes, fixing electronics, patching home goods, and more.
• Hands-on sewing demos and help from local volunteers.
• “Repair is a Radical Act” — reclaim your power to sustain and reuse what you already have.

✨ Potluck: Bring a dish or snack to share!
📍 Location: Nicholl Park, 3230 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA
📅 Sunday, October 19, 2–4 PM

This event is free and open to all.
Bring your curiosity, creativity, and care — and let’s build a culture of sharing in Richmond.
For more information: https://www.wegotusrichmond.org
“Repair Café” Flyer
Coordinated orange and beige flyer titled “Richmond Area Mutual Aid: Repair Café” with the phrase “Repair is a Radical Act.” Event details: Sun Oct 19, 2–4 PM at Nicholl Park.
Speech bubbles feature Sarah inviting people to learn mending techniques and Dom offering to fix stereos, appliances, and bikes. Illustrations include a sewing machine, scissors, thread, record player, and clothing rack. Partner logos and a QR code appear at the bottom. The design emphasizes collaboration, sustainability, and mutual aid.
https://www.wegotusrichmond.org
