Defending our Communities: The Fight against ICE in L.A.
Date:
Sunday, October 26, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (nr. Ellis), San Francisco
Also on Zoom (Register: https://bit.ly/FightinglCEinLA)
Also on Zoom (Register: https://bit.ly/FightinglCEinLA)
Defending our Communities: The Fight against ICE in L.A.
When the Trump administration sent the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, poor and
working Angelenos of all backgrounds organized mass demonstrations and stepped up efforts to
resist ICE's kidnapping of immigrant workers and their families.
Learn from an LA activist about ways to organize a united community defense. Hear how labor,
social justice, and neighborhood groups are standing up to ICE. Discuss what is ultimately
needed to beat back these attacks.
Speaker:
Yolanda Alaniz
Los Angeles socialist feminist defender of immigrant rights, anti-racist and anti-fascist organizer,
author of Viva la Raza: A History of Chicano Identity and Resistance
Sunday, October 26, 12 noon
Lunch served after program at 2 pm
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, near Muni lines 5, 19, 31, 38, and 49)
Also available on Zoom - register: https://bit.ly/FightinglCEinLA
Suggested donation: $3 - 7, Lunch donation: $10 - 15
Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 17, 2025 4:42PM
