45 Years of Solidarity and Resistance!
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area CISPES
Location Details:
2973 16th St. 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103
❤️🔥 45 Years of Solidarity and Resistance!
Join us and the fmln NorCal committee in our reflection of the past 4.5 decades and a look into the future of our movement reflection, music, snacks, and convivio!
🗓️ Saturday, October 25 from 6pm to 8pm
🚪 doors open at 5:30pm
📍2973 16th St. 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103
For any questions, contact (415) 503-0789 or savannah [at] cispes.org
-------
❤️🔥 45 Años de Solidarity and Resistance!
Acompáñennos y al comité fmln NorCal en nuestra reflexión sobre las últimas cuatro décadas y media y en una mirada hacia el futuro de nuestro movimiento: reflexión, música, aperitivos y convivio
🗓️ Sábado, 25 de Octubre, 6pm a 8pm
🚪 las puertas se abren a las 5:30pm
📍2973 16th St. 3 Piso, San Francisco, CA 94103
Si tiene alguna pregunta, llame al (415) 420-4203
-------
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1361529995...
