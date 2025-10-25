top
Americas San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

45 Years of Solidarity and Resistance!

flier of event with an art piece in the middle of a crowd holding two banners, on the left is the fmln and on the right is CISPES
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area CISPES
Location Details:
2973 16th St. 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103
❤️‍🔥 45 Years of Solidarity and Resistance!

Join us and the fmln NorCal committee in our reflection of the past 4.5 decades and a look into the future of our movement reflection, music, snacks, and convivio!

🗓️ Saturday, October 25 from 6pm to 8pm
🚪 doors open at 5:30pm

📍2973 16th St. 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103

For any questions, contact (415) 503-0789 or savannah [at] cispes.org

-------

❤️‍🔥 45 Años de Solidarity and Resistance!

Acompáñennos y al comité fmln NorCal en nuestra reflexión sobre las últimas cuatro décadas y media y en una mirada hacia el futuro de nuestro movimiento: reflexión, música, aperitivos y convivio

🗓️ Sábado, 25 de Octubre, 6pm a 8pm
🚪 las puertas se abren a las 5:30pm

📍2973 16th St. 3 Piso, San Francisco, CA 94103

Si tiene alguna pregunta, llame al (415) 420-4203
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1361529995...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 17, 2025 12:26PM
