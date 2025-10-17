From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Speech Advocates File Amicus Brief in Support of Stanford University's Student Newspaper
SAN FRANCISCO, October 16, 2025 — The ACLU of Northern California and several organizations fighting for free speech, academic freedom, and press rights, filed an amicus brief to support a First Amendment challenge brought by the Stanford Daily student newspaper and two noncitizen Stanford University students against Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The lawsuit challenges the Trump administration’s unlawful application of the Immigration Nationality Act to revoke and deport noncitizens who engage in protected speech that supports Palestine and criticizes Israel and U.S. support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Chessie Thacher, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California, issued the following statement:
“The First Amendment protects everyone, regardless of immigration or citizenship status. By targeting international students for their speech, the Trump administration is silencing criticism of the role of Israel and the U.S. in the war on Gaza, violating constitutional due process protections, and undermining the quality of our national political debate.”
https://www.aclunc.org/news/free-speech-advocates-file-amicus-brief-support-stanford-universitys-student-newspaper
