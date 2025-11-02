From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Naturalization Drive
Date:
Sunday, November 02, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
South Asian Bar Association
Location Details:
India Community Center
525 Los Coches St.,
Milpitas, CA 95035
Fremont Gurdwara
300 Gurdwara Rd.,
Fremont, CA 94536
🇺🇸 Free Naturalization Drive — Limited Spots Available! 🇺🇸
📅 November 2, 2025
📍 ICC Milpitas & Fremont Gurdwara
Join us for our upcoming Naturalization Drive, where the South Asian Bar Association (SABA) will be on-site to review your N-400 application and answer your questions — all at no cost!
Walk ins welcome, but spots are limited! To register, please use the QR Code on the flyer, or email one of the SABA Pro Bono Chairs:
1. Neelesh Moorthy - nmoorthy [at] axinn.com
2. Ashima Duggal at ashima [at] duggallaw.com
To make the process smooth and easy, please come prepared with:
📄 A draft of your N-400 application
🪪 Green Card (Permanent Resident Card)
🌍 Passports (current and expired)
🏠 Job history & home addresses for the past 5 years
⚖️ Arrest or court records (if applicable)
💰 Tax information (if applying for a fee waiver)
Don’t wait — reserve your spot today and get personalized guidance on your path to citizenship
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 17, 2025 10:37AM
