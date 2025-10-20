From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally for Affordable Housing
Date:
Monday, October 20, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
REP-SF Coalition
Location Details:
Meet at City Hall on Polk St, San Francisco
join the REP-SF contingent at the Rally for Affordable Housing, before the Land Use Committee Hearing about Mayor Lurie’s dangerous upzoning plan!
The City must invest in a real community plan that protects tenants, supports small businesses, and focuses on truly affordable housing for families, seniors, and working people.
Talking points will be provided for public comment at the hearing!
Read our blog post to learn more about the proposed upzonings and our community demands: https://bit.ly/REP_Blog_Rezone
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/repcoalitionsf/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 17, 2025 10:24AM
