top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

Housing Matters to Close Public Drop-in Homeless Services at Coral Street Campus in March

by Santa Cruz News
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 9:56AM
Don Lane confirmed in an email to a concerned citizen on October 16 that Housing Matters has decided to close drop-in homeless day services at the Coral Street campus by March of 2026. Lane, who is the President of the Board of Directors of Housing Matters, the organization that operates the main homeless shelter in Santa Cruz, wrote that after March of 2026 the Hygiene Bay and the Nook will no longer be open to the public, and that mailroom services will end for the public, as well as for participants in the Loft and Rebele Family Shelter. Following Lane's email, Housing Matters published a press release on October 17 confirming the impending closures, which had been rumored for some time. See below for Lane's full email response to the concerned citizen, as well as the Housing Matters press release.
Don Lane confirmed in an email to a concerned citizen on October 16 that Housing Matters has decided to close drop-in homeless day servic...
original image (1103x734)
October 16, 2025

Dear [Name Redacted],

Housing Matters is deeply committed to our mission of partnering with individuals and families to create pathways out of homelessness into permanent housing. Every step we take as an organization is rooted in honoring the dignity of the people we serve, while ensuring that we make the greatest impact in the community by focusing on our core strengths: interim shelter and supportive housing.

As we transition our Coral Street campus to include a supportive housing development, the need to establish a calm, healing environment for our interim shelter guests and Harvey West Studios tenants is evident. The Board of Directors supports the CEO’s decision to close open to the public drop-in Day Services on the Coral Street campus at the end of March 2026. This was not an easy decision, but it reflects our responsibility to stay focused on the strategies that are proven to end homelessness: interim shelter and supportive housing.

Day Services remain essential to our unhoused neighbors and our community. Housing Matters, in partnership with the City and County of Santa Cruz, is working collaboratively to identify a sustainable approach to meet the ongoing community need for these necessary services.

The Day Services program will officially close to the public at the end of March 2026. After that date:

The Hygiene Bay and the Nook will no longer be open to the public, though they will remain available to interim shelter guests and Harvey West Studios residents

Mailroom services will end for the public, as well as for participants in the Loft and Rebele Family Shelter

The Welcome Area will be reserved for HWS residents, interim shelter guests, and those with scheduled appointments

Our Safety Kiosk staff will remain available to the public for urgent assistance, including emergency response, Narcan distribution, and connections to case management and Housing Matters programs

We recognize that this change is significant for our community and the daytime guests we have been serving, and we assure you that it was not made lightly. Together, we’re building a future where dignity, respect, and housing are at the center of our shared response to homelessness. Thank you for trusting us to lead this work with compassion, and for supporting us to realize our ultimate goal: ensuring that every person we serve finds their way into permanent housing.

For more information on the closure of Day Services, visit our webpage.

Sincerely,
Don Lane

Don Lane (he/him)
President
Board of Directors

Check out our new website!
Housingmatterssc.org

Resolving Homelessness Together since 1986
§Housing Matters Press Release
by Santa Cruz News
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 9:56AM
prs-rls-day-services-10.16.25.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (149.3KB)
HOUSING MATTERS TO CLOSE DROP-IN DAY SERVICES IN PREPARATION FOR OPENING OF HARVEY WEST STUDIOS SUPPORTIVE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

In partnership with the City of Santa Cruz and the County of Santa Cruz, Housing Matters is working to identify a sustainable approach to meet the ongoing community need for these necessary services

SANTA CRUZ, CA — Oct 17, 2025 — Housing Matters, a nonprofit organization that partners with individuals and families to create pathways out of homelessness into permanent housing, today announced it will end its public drop-in day services at its Coral Street campus in Santa Cruz, effective at the end of March 2026. The decision to close day services was made to support the upcoming opening of Housing Matters’ new supportive housing development, Harvey West Studios.

“As the Housing Matters campus transitions to include the Harvey West Studios supportive housing development, we recognize the huge responsibility to create a welcoming and healing environment for these new residents, as well as for everyone in our interim shelters and supportive housing programs, said Phil Kramer, CEO of Housing Matters. “We’re focusing on our supportive housing and interim shelter programs.

“Day services remain essential for our unhoused neighbors and our community. We are working in partnership with the City and County of Santa Cruz to collaboratively identify a sustainable approach to meet the ongoing community need for these necessary services,” Kramer said.

Changes to Day Services include:
- Showers and restrooms will no longer be available to the public on a drop-in basis.
- Mailroom services for the public will be discontinued.
- The Welcome Area will be available only to residents, shelter guests or people who are visiting Housing Matters for an appointment.

Campus Safety Kiosk staff will continue to respond to public requests for assistance in emergencies, dispense Narcan, and provide information about connection to case management and Housing Matters services.

About Harvey West Studios

Housing Matters’ Harvey West Studios development will provide 120 units of permanent supportive housing, the largest of its kind in Santa Cruz County. Each unit will be approximately 300 square feet.

This historic project will be a healing environment, where residents can feel at home within a shared community. Harvey West Studios will support chronically homeless individuals in Santa Cruz County on the path to health and long-term housing stability. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

About Housing Matters

Housing Matters partners with individuals and families to create pathways out of their homelessness into permanent housing. Housing Matters offers housing support services and case management, as well as interim shelter and supportive housing. Our campus shares space with the County-operated healthcare clinic Homeless Persons Health Project and Dientes, a full-service nonprofit dental clinic, making these services easily accessible to Housing Matters’ guests and the community. Our case management and housing navigation services help end homelessness for hundreds of individuals and their families every year. Learn more at http://www.housingmatterssc.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
§Housing Matters' Rebele Family Shelter at the Coral Street Campus
by Santa Cruz News
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 9:56AM
sm_housing_matters_2.jpg
original image (906x734)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code