top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers Racial Justice

CFA Sues CSU Over Disclosure of Faculty Personal Information to Trump Administration

by California Faculty Association
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 8:28AM
The California Faculty Association on October 10 filed a Petition for Writ of Mandate and Complaint for Injunctive and Declaratory Relief against the Board of Trustees of California State University in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The case seeks a court order prohibiting CSU administrators from disclosing CFA members’ personal information in response to federal subpoenas without first providing notice to affected employees and an opportunity for them to object.
We learned from an email sent from the CSU Chancellor’s Office on September 26 that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has initiated a systemwide antisemitism complaint against the CSU and has begun “direct outreach to some faculty and staff members across the system to review allegations of antisemitism and to speak with them about their experiences on campus.”

The lawsuit also seeks a judicial declaration that the CSU administration’s recent disclosure of Cal State LA employees’ personal information, including personal telephone numbers and email addresses, to the EEOC violated Article I, section 1 of the California Constitution and California’s Information Practices Act. We plan to seek a preliminary injunction prohibiting CSU administrators’ further disclosure of our members’ personal information in the coming weeks.

“The CSU leadership is out of step with most Californians, and most people in the nation,” said Margarita Berta-Ávila, CFA President and Sacramento State professor. “While California is leading the nation in our efforts to fight the targeting and harassment of educators, government employees, LGBTQ folks, immigrants, and Black and Brown communities, CSU capitulated without a fight to the Trump Administration’s witch hunt of faculty. We are suing for accountability of the CSU administration and we demand they do more to protect faculty, students and academic freedom.”

On September 25, the CSU Los Angeles (CSULA) administration revealed that the EEOC subpoenaed the university to turn over personal phone numbers and email addresses for all employees. This came after CSULA complied with a previous request from the EEOC for employee contact information as part of the EEOC’s investigation of antisemitism charges.

We demanded a copy of the subpoena and asked that CSULA not comply with the subpoena until CFA has had a chance to review it and formulate a response. On October 1, CSU management finally responded to our request for information about the subpoena and we were disturbed to learn that administrators had already shared personal emails and telephone numbers with the EEOC.

We are continuing to do everything we can to learn about current threats to our members’ privacy, livelihoods, and freedoms and to develop strategies to protect us all from harm.

Join us in making our voices heard at the CSU Board of Trustees meeting on November 18. We and our CSU union allies plan to bring our demands over academic freedom, funding, and immigration raids directly to the board and Chancellor Mildred García.


https://www.calfac.org/cfa-sues-csu-over-disclosure-of-faculty-personal-information-to-trump-administration/
For more information: https://www.calfac.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code