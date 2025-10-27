From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Anti-Semitism as a Smokescreen: Effects of Pseudo Anti-Semitism on Women
Date:
Monday, October 27, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Under the guise of condemning anti-semitism, the current U.S. presidential administration has weaponized and distorted the true meaning of antisemitic philosophy and actions. Countering anti-semitism has become a bullying tactic on U.S. college campuses and is being used as a means to discredit or demonize supporters of Palestinian rights.
This brand of anti-semitism has become a smokescreen for punishing institutions and activists and can be seen as “pseudo anti-semitism”, a false interpretation and deliberate twisting of the concept used to confuse and further polarize the U.S. electorate.
Speakers will address how “pseudo anti-semitism” affects women in the U.S. and in Palestine, contributing to the dangerous rhetoric of the ongoing genocide taking place there.
Speakers:
Alice Rothchild, MD
Lubna Alzaroo, PhD
