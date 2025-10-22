top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay U.S. Anti-War

Webinar: Organizing for a Local Arms Embargo

Zoom https://uscpract.org/masscall
Date:
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
USCPR Action
Location Details:
Zoom
https://uscpract.org/masscall
The ceasefire has paused the bombs on Gaza, but the struggle is not over. Israel continues to occupy, displace, imprison, and slaughter Palestinians across Palestine. We must keep organizing to hold accountable all the actors who enabled and participated in the genocide, and this is why now, more than ever, the demand for a comprehensive, two-way arms embargo remains central. Around the world, communities are organizing to stop weapons transfers and to hold governments, corporations, and ports accountable for their complicity.

This webinar will bring together organizers from different fronts of the struggle to share lessons and strategies for organizing for an arms embargo in our locales.

In August, a local Oakland campaign was launched to address the role of Oakland Airport in shipping military cargo to Israel, as exposed by a Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) report. This coalition, including PYM, AROC, and USPCN, is advocating for a municipal arms embargo and an end to the use of civilian infrastructure for transporting military cargo related to Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people.

Simultaneously, in Virginia, a statewide coalition has initiated the Virginia Pension Divest campaign, demanding an end to the state pension fund's investments in weapons manufacturers. This effort mobilizes employees across the state to support the demand.

To hear about global efforts for a people’s arms embargo, and to learn more about how you can organize for an arms embargo in your locale, join our next Mass Movement Call.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 16, 2025 9:52PM
