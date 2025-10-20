From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Sumud at Sea: Brothers’ Bold Stand with the Sumud Flotilla
Date:
Monday, October 20, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
CAPJ
Location Details:
Dive into the Global Sumud Flotilla—a historic mission of 42 vessels from around the world, defying Israel's siege on Gaza to deliver vital humanitarian aid and demand justice. Learn from the raw, firsthand accounts of its courageous crew, whose voyage ended in interception, arrest, and imprisonment by Israeli forces.
Featuring Adnaan and Tor Stumo-- Brothers. Massachusetts natives.
In this riveting webinar, hear their gripping personal stories and hard-won wisdom. Walk away inspired and empowered with real ways you can keep changing the world. Don't miss this powerful conversation.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 16, 2025 9:47PM
