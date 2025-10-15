From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
George Floyd Birthday Honored in SF Bay Area and Across Nation
Photos of commemoration at San Mateo County Courthouse
October 14 actions called for honoring George Floyd’s birthday and saying no to racism and war. List of locations at link here. In addition there was a small ceremony in Redwood City, California at the historic San Mateo County Courthouse.
For more information: https://unac.notowar.net/october-14-action...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network