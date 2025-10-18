From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual screening of the film "Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells Its Destruction of Gaza"
Date:
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
The screening will be followed by a discussion with audience.
In an exclusive documentary, Max Blumenthal rips the cover off the media deceptions and atrocity hoaxes Israel pushed after October 7 to create political space for its gruesome assault on the Gaza Strip. Blumenthal exposes the US mainstream media's role as a megaphone for the Israeli government, introducing new lies even after their initial ones were debunked. Atrocity Inc raises serious questions about the official narrative of October 7, while revealing how Israel's army has consciously engaged in the same hideous atrocities which it falsely accused Palestinians of committing.
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Tell Congress: Support the Block the Bombs Act
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/block-the-bombs-act
2) Sign petition: Killer Cargo Out of OAK Now!
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/oakland-stands-against-genocide-no-killer-cargo-out-of-oak-now-3?source=direct_link&;
3) Email Reebok: Drop Your Sponsorship of Apartheid Football
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/reebok-drop-your-sponsorship-of-apartheid-football?source=mc_Reebok_2025_10_03
4) Demand Big Tech cancel all contracts with Israel's government now
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/big-tech-cancel-contracts-with-idf/
5) Tell Google to stop posting Israeli propaganda lies
https://bad-ads.replit.app/
6) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Support & Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ [FOR SENATORS] Introduce & advance a Senate companion bill to the Block the Bombs Act (H.R.3565)
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR OTHER ACTIONS:
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
In an exclusive documentary, Max Blumenthal rips the cover off the media deceptions and atrocity hoaxes Israel pushed after October 7 to create political space for its gruesome assault on the Gaza Strip. Blumenthal exposes the US mainstream media's role as a megaphone for the Israeli government, introducing new lies even after their initial ones were debunked. Atrocity Inc raises serious questions about the official narrative of October 7, while revealing how Israel's army has consciously engaged in the same hideous atrocities which it falsely accused Palestinians of committing.
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Tell Congress: Support the Block the Bombs Act
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/block-the-bombs-act
2) Sign petition: Killer Cargo Out of OAK Now!
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/oakland-stands-against-genocide-no-killer-cargo-out-of-oak-now-3?source=direct_link&;
3) Email Reebok: Drop Your Sponsorship of Apartheid Football
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/reebok-drop-your-sponsorship-of-apartheid-football?source=mc_Reebok_2025_10_03
4) Demand Big Tech cancel all contracts with Israel's government now
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/big-tech-cancel-contracts-with-idf/
5) Tell Google to stop posting Israeli propaganda lies
https://bad-ads.replit.app/
6) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Support & Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ [FOR SENATORS] Introduce & advance a Senate companion bill to the Block the Bombs Act (H.R.3565)
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR OTHER ACTIONS:
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2025...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 15, 2025 1:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network