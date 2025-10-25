From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Beyond Survival: Disability, Resilience and Justice
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Joan Simon
Location Details:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 S. 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
48 S. 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
We will have a diverse panel discussion exploring what it means to grieve the self we used to be and how to nurture resilience in the face of that loss. Together, we will reflect on the complexities of self-grief, honor the emotions that come with change, and explore ways to reimagine hope, identity, and purpose.
How does this go beyond the individual? How, as a community, can we support those of us with a disability?
hybrid event:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84559286101?pwd=dnCglvmMh3CSKPw3sG7B4wXOvgAaH8.1
Free Event
Wheelchair accessible
Masks required indoors
How does this go beyond the individual? How, as a community, can we support those of us with a disability?
hybrid event:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84559286101?pwd=dnCglvmMh3CSKPw3sG7B4wXOvgAaH8.1
Free Event
Wheelchair accessible
Masks required indoors
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 15, 2025 1:03PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network