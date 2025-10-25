We will have a diverse panel discussion exploring what it means to grieve the self we used to be and how to nurture resilience in the face of that loss. Together, we will reflect on the complexities of self-grief, honor the emotions that come with change, and explore ways to reimagine hope, identity, and purpose.How does this go beyond the individual? How, as a community, can we support those of us with a disability?hybrid event:Free EventWheelchair accessibleMasks required indoors