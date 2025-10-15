top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Government & Elections

Joy and Defiance from Oakland Demonstrators

by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
Demonstrators assemble, despite bad weather, in Oakland to joyfully express 1st Amendment rights, and also their defiance against the threat of being targeted by the regime.
At the bus stop
original image (2891x1908)
Tuesday, October 13, Oakland, CA, Grand at Lake Park.

Despite the threat of bad weather demonstrators took to the curbs and sidewalks at this busy intersection to express their opposition to the Trump regime and their defiance against the increasing police-state tactics of this administration.

Aware that Oakland has been singled out by the President as a potentially targeted city for occupation by ICE, federalized troops and possibly active military, these demonstrators actively refused to cover their faces. One protestor said, "I am not afraid! Come and get me!"

Remarkable for this demonstration was the presence of many young people in addition to the usual preponderance of older voters. One demonstrator, 96 years-old, said that he'd been on the same median strip bisecting Grand Ave since the beginning of the first Trump administration.
§Expressing 1st Amendment rights
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
In the shadow of Grand Lake theater
original image (1881x2852)
§Defiance
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
Demonstrator answers emphatically his response to detention threats
original image (2477x1644)
§All ages respresent
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
At the info table, young and old protestors
original image (2900x1891)
§The joy of protesting against fascism
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
All ages expressing enthusiastic support for justice and the rule of law
original image (2875x1864)
§Oakland strong
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
On the corner across from Grand Lake theater
original image (2901x1908)
§96 year-old veteran protestor
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
This guy has been out there in the street for almost 10 years
original image (2882x1902)
§Occupy the crosswalk
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
A tactic is to cross the street with the green light to get more attention
original image (2885x1897)
§Joy and resolve
by Jeff Dooley
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 10:40AM
These demonstrators are building community and finding solidarity in opposition to tyranny.
original image (2906x1899)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code