Joy and Defiance from Oakland Demonstrators by Jeff Dooley

Demonstrators assemble, despite bad weather, in Oakland to joyfully express 1st Amendment rights, and also their defiance against the threat of being targeted by the regime.

Tuesday, October 13, Oakland, CA, Grand at Lake Park.



Despite the threat of bad weather demonstrators took to the curbs and sidewalks at this busy intersection to express their opposition to the Trump regime and their defiance against the increasing police-state tactics of this administration.



Aware that Oakland has been singled out by the President as a potentially targeted city for occupation by ICE, federalized troops and possibly active military, these demonstrators actively refused to cover their faces. One protestor said, "I am not afraid! Come and get me!"



Remarkable for this demonstration was the presence of many young people in addition to the usual preponderance of older voters. One demonstrator, 96 years-old, said that he'd been on the same median strip bisecting Grand Ave since the beginning of the first Trump administration.

