Help Mail slingshot issue #143

Sunday, October 19, 2025

1:15 PM - 1:15 PM

Party/Street Party

slingshot colletive

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Slingshot is an independent, radical zine published since 1988.



Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #143 -- drop by for an hour or 8 hours anytime between and 1:15-9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 35,000 copies to all 50 US states.