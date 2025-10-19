Rally to Fight the Eviction of Three Low Income Elders

Date:

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tenants and Neighborhood Councils

Email:

Location Details:

Meet at the northwest corner of Church Street and 24th Street in San Francisco, 94114. (By the J-Muni Stop)

Fight Elder Eviction Rally



Sunday, October 19th · 12:00 PM

Corner of 23rd St & Dolores St · San Francisco



Urgent! Join neighbors, friends, and housing justice advocates to stand in solidarity with Michael Epstein, Brian Harrington, and Segundo Díaz — residents and elders facing imminent eviction from their longtime San Francisco rent controlled apartment.



This rally is part of a broader effort to defend tenants’ rights, protect our elders, and resist displacement in San Francisco. Together, we’re raising our voices to demand housing stability and dignity for all.



There will be speakers, chants, and community support — plus free pizza after the rally!

Bring your friends, signs, and energy to show that our communities are stronger than landlord greed.



Everyone welcome.

Let’s stand together for housing justice and the right to age in place.