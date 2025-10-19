top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Rally to Fight the Eviction of Three Low Income Elders

Flyer for October 19 Eviction Protest
original image (1650x2550)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tenants and Neighborhood Councils
Email:
Location Details:
Meet at the northwest corner of Church Street and 24th Street in San Francisco, 94114. (By the J-Muni Stop)
Fight Elder Eviction Rally

Sunday, October 19th · 12:00 PM
Corner of 23rd St & Dolores St · San Francisco

Urgent! Join neighbors, friends, and housing justice advocates to stand in solidarity with Michael Epstein, Brian Harrington, and Segundo Díaz — residents and elders facing imminent eviction from their longtime San Francisco rent controlled apartment.

This rally is part of a broader effort to defend tenants’ rights, protect our elders, and resist displacement in San Francisco. Together, we’re raising our voices to demand housing stability and dignity for all.

There will be speakers, chants, and community support — plus free pizza after the rally!
Bring your friends, signs, and energy to show that our communities are stronger than landlord greed.

Everyone welcome.
Let’s stand together for housing justice and the right to age in place.
For more information: https://fighteldereviction.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 15, 2025 12:12AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
