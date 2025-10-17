From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Disrupt the israeli consulate!
Date:
Friday, October 17, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Noise Against Genocide (NAG) and Autonomous
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St
SF. CA
SF. CA
Join Noise Against Genocide (NAG) and Autonomous Acrivists as we let the israeli consulate know that they are not welcome in SF or the Bay Area! Bring noise makers, drums, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 14, 2025 10:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network