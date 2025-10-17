Disrupt the israeli consulate!

Date:

Friday, October 17, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Noise Against Genocide (NAG) and Autonomous

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St

SF. CA

Join Noise Against Genocide (NAG) and Autonomous Acrivists as we let the israeli consulate know that they are not welcome in SF or the Bay Area! Bring noise makers, drums, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus.