AFL-CIO Must Act — Stop Genocide in Gaza, Defend Workers’ Rights Action on Oct 24th at AFL-CIO
A national protest and day of action will take place at the AFL-CIO in Washington DC to demand that there be a labor boycott of Israel to stop the genocide and that the AFL-CIO formally oppose the genocide and support the campaign to hold Israel accountable for the war crimes and genocide.
AFL-CIO Must Act — Stop Genocide in Gaza, Defend Workers’ Rights Action On Oct 24th At AFL-CIO HQ
Every 15 hours, two things happen:
• The United States ships another load of weapons to Israel.
• Israel kills 150–160 Palestinians in Gaza.
For 23 months straight, this cycle has repeated — with U.S. weapons fueling the destruction. The United States is the primary supplier of arms for this genocide. Workers can stop this.
This petition is one of two urgent calls to action for Gaza. The first is this demand to the U.S. labor movement: recognize the genocide in Gaza, end complicity in arms shipments, and stand with Palestinian workers under assault. The second is a national day of action against the AFL-CIO, called for by Chris Smalls, to hold the federation accountable for its silence and force it to act. Join Chris on October 24, 2025 at 12:00pm at AFL-CIO HQ - 815 Black Lives Matter Plaza NW, DC as he deilvers our demands and this petition to AFL-CIO! On October 1–3, 2025, Israel illegally intercepted and seized all 42 vessels of the Sumud Flotilla carrying baby formula and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza facing Israel's starvation campaign, and illegally abducted all 480 international activists onboard these vessels, in an unprecedented violation of international law. The time to act is NOW!
Gaza is being devastated. Over 60,000 people are confirmed dead, with total fatalities estimated well above 130,000. Families are starving under blockade, hospitals and schools lie in rubble, and teachers, healthcare workers, and journalists are being killed simply for doing their jobs. International experts say this is genocide — and we agree.
Workers in Gaza are under direct assault. Teachers, nurses, journalists, and first aid workers — the backbone of society — are being driven from their homes, hunted while doing their jobs, bombed in their tents, and starved of food and medicine. This is not only a humanitarian crisis. It is an attack on the entire working class.
Chris Smalls, a prominent Black labor organizer, was also aboard an aid flotilla carrying baby formula for Gaza's children when Israeli forces stormed the ship in international waters. He was abducted, beaten, and singled out as the only passenger targeted for violence.
From the devastation of Palestinian workers in Gaza to the repression of labor leaders abroad, the message is clear: an injury to one is an injury to all.
The labor movement cannot stay silent. We have both the power and the responsibility to act. Dockworkers, truckers, logistics workers, and unions everywhere can refuse to handle arms shipments, divest from war profiteers, and use collective action to break complicity in genocide.
Our Demands
We call on the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to:
• Recognize Israel's campaign in Gaza as genocide under international law.
• Condemn the abduction and assault of Chris Smalls aboard the Gaza aid flotilla and demand an independent international investigation.
• Affirm that attacks on workers anywhere are attacks on all workers.
• Recognize Israel as an apartheid state, consistent with Amnesty, HRW, the UN, and B'Tselem.
• Take direct action: Refuse to ship weapons, cut ties with war profiteers, and mobilize union power to end genocide.
Why This Matters
The labor movement has always been on the side of justice, from standing against fascism to leading the fight for civil rights. Today, our solidarity is needed more than ever.
Our movement is not only a moral voice, it is a material force. Dockworkers, truck drivers, and logistics workers can stop the flow of weapons. Unions can divest from war profiteers. Together, labor has the responsibility to end complicity in genocide.
We cannot allow our tax dollars — or our labor — to be used for mass atrocities.
Add your name. Stand with Gaza. Stand with Chris Smalls. Stand for justice. Endorsers of AFL-CIO Protest San Diego Labor Council SEIU 503 SEIU 702 Harriet Tubman Foundation BLMLA CFA CodePink Jill Stein Uniting for Peace Butch Ware running for Governor California Kshama Sawant Workers Strike Back Nina Turner Strike for Workers In Italy CollectiveTo Union Sumud Students Pisa, United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Rally also will be held in San Francisco At San Francisco Labor Council headquarters which is located at the ILWU International offices 1188 Franklin St at 4PM on the 24th. Contact info [at] ufclp.org for more info on SF rally
American Labor’s Shameful History of Support for Zionism
https://jacobin.com/2025/10/afl-cio-zionism-israel-palestine-solidarity/
President Dwight D. Eisenhower meets with national labor leaders on March 14, 1958, in Washington, DC. To Eisenhower’s immediate right are George Meany, then president of the AFL-CIO, and Walter Reuther, then president of the United Auto Workers. (Getty Images)
This article is excerpted from No Neutrals There: US Labor, Zionism, and the Struggle for Palestine, out this month from Haymarket Books.
On October 16, 2023, nine days into Israel’s total war on the two million civilians trapped inside the besieged Gaza Strip, a coalition of Palestinian trade unions issued an international call to action directed at labor movements around the world. “This urgent, genocidal situation can only be prevented by a mass increase of global solidarity with the people of Palestine and that can restrain the Israeli war machine,” the plea stated. “We need you to take immediate action — wherever you are in the world — to prevent the arming of the Israeli state and the companies involved in the infrastructure of the blockade.”
Specifically, Palestinian unionists urged their counterparts in other countries to refuse to manufacture or transport weapons and equipment for the Israeli military and to pass motions within their unions to this effect. Over the next several days and weeks, in countries like Belgium, Spain, Italy, India, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Japan, and Australia, unions of workers at airports, seaports, railways, coal mines, factories, and other workplaces publicly pledged to honor the call to action in solidarity with the Palestinian people. In doing so, the members of such unions vowed not to allow their labor to be used in the service of genocide and ethnic cleansing.
In the United States — the nation that supplies Israel with the vast majority of its imported armaments — unionists first answered the Palestinian call only two days after it was issued. At the October 18 meeting of the central labor council in Olympia, Washington, the board members voted unanimously to pass a resolution expressing opposition “in principle [to] any union involvement in the production or transportation of weapons destined for Israel” and committing “to investigate ways our member unions may be participating in this war.”
Representing unions in the counties of Thurston, Lewis, and Mason, the labor council was the local arm of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the national labor federation comprising most of the country’s unions. Accordingly, the council’s resolution also urged the AFL-CIO to “publicly support an immediate ceasefire and equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis.” Immediately after it was approved, the measure was posted on the labor council’s website and social media accounts to make their stance known to all.
But five days later, an AFL-CIO senior field representative informed the council’s board members that their resolution was null and void because it did not conform to the national federation’s official policy. He pointed to a press release issued by the AFL-CIO’s top officers on October 11 vaguely calling for “a swift resolution to the current conflict” but not mentioning a ceasefire and not opposing the production and shipment of weapons for Israel. By differing from the AFL-CIO’s stated position, the field representative explained, the council’s resolution violated a governance rule stating that, as chartered organizations of the AFL-CIO, all labor councils must conform their policies to those of the national federation.
Without explicitly referencing the unfolding carnage in Gaza, the AFL-CIO president was all but telling the federation’s local and statewide bodies they were not allowed to stand in solidarity with Palestine.
Soon after, the resolution was deleted from the Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council’s website and social media accounts, as if it had never existed. About a week later, AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler sent a memorandum to all local labor councils and state labor federations across the United States telling them that “the national AFL-CIO is the only body that can render an official public position or action on national or international issues.” Without explicitly referencing the unfolding carnage in Gaza, she was all but telling the federation’s local and statewide bodies they were not allowed to stand in solidarity with Palestine.
Still, the AFL-CIO’s individual member unions — which, unlike central labor councils, operate as autonomous affiliates of the federation — were free to take their own positions. Beginning with the American Postal Workers Union and United Auto Workers (UAW), over the following weeks and months several of them formally joined the growing chorus of international voices demanding a ceasefire in Gaza — as the nonstop horrors inflicted on the people of the coastal enclave were live streamed before the global public — culminating in the establishment of a new union coalition dubbed the National Labor Network for Ceasefire.
The AFL-CIO itself eventually came out in favor of a “negotiated cease-fire” in early February 2024, after at least twenty-five thousand Palestinians had already been killed. Despite these positive developments, the AFL-CIO and its affiliated unions at the national level still failed to answer the explicit Palestinian call to refrain from building or shipping weapons for Israel. (Importantly, however, some of the unions’ local branches passed statements endorsing the call, including UAW Local 4811 — composed of graduate student workers, postdoctoral researchers, and other academic employees at the University of California — which also staged an extraordinary Palestine solidarity strike between May 20 and June 10, 2024.)
Staying Neutral?
With US unions representing at least tens of thousands of workers in the weapons manufacturing industry and thousands more in the logistics sector, the American labor movement appeared to be well positioned to hamper the Israeli war machine by honoring the Palestinian trade unions’ request for solidarity. Yet most national labor officials were either hesitant about or outright hostile to any workplace activity that might materially obstruct the Gaza genocide.
This became viscerally apparent in early October 2024, as the genocide reached the one-year mark. Approximately forty-five thousand members of the International Longshoremen’s Association — the traditionally conservative union of dockworkers servicing ports along the US East Coast and Gulf Coast — staged a three-day strike to secure raises and protections from automation in their new collective bargaining agreement. Although the work stoppage seriously hindered the movement of commercial goods, the union’s leadership pledged to continue handling military cargo. This meant that despite their own strike, the longshore workers kept on loading armaments, presumably bound for Israel to be used for slaughtering civilians.
Despite their own strike, the longshore workers kept on loading armaments, presumably bound for Israel to be used for slaughtering civilians.
There were several reasons for US labor’s general unwillingness to take tangible collective action in solidarity with Palestine at such a crucial moment.
For one, national union presidents and AFL-CIO officials believed it to be both necessary and advantageous to maintain a good relationship with the US government — especially with Democratic president Joe Biden, a labor advocate as well as a staunch Israel ally. Although respectful and limited disagreement with the administration’s Gaza policy could be voiced, doing anything that might physically impede Washington’s aims in the Middle East would risk souring that relationship and inviting the government’s wrath in the form of legal restrictions on unions’ ability to operate.
Another reason was that many union leaders and members had conflicting attitudes about Palestine and were convinced, at least initially, that Israel’s assault on Gaza was somehow a justified act of “self-defense” after the deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. For union members in military-related industries, whose jobs are ultimately tied to the perpetuation of armed conflicts, such attitudes would deter any potential eagerness to engage in solidarity action with Palestine, especially if it might jeopardize their employment.
Similarly, there was an aversion among some unionists to take risky and possibly illegal action over a seemingly “remote” foreign policy issue. Indeed, in trying to organize their unions to act in solidarity with Palestinians, rank-and-file workers often must contend with arguments that the labor movement should keep quiet and remain neutral because, it is argued, Palestine has nothing to do with US unions and weighing in on the issue only invites unnecessary controversy.
But in reality, unions in the United States have never been silent or neutral on the question of Palestine. This gets to the underlying and most significant reason for American labor’s widespread disinclination to answer the Palestinian trade union call to action: the more than one-hundred-year alliance between US union officialdom and Zionism — the settler-colonial movement that served to dispossess Palestinians in the twentieth century and continues to suppress their elemental human rights and freedom in the name of Jewish nationalism.
Labor Officialdom’s Alliance With Zionism
Although it asserts the supposed right of Jews to control Palestine, Zionism is by no means driven exclusively by Jewish people, nor should the term Zionist be mistaken as a synonym for “Jew.” Indeed, throughout the history of Zionism, Jews have been among its most vocal and dedicated opponents.
What’s more, non-Jews — particularly Christians — have always been essential players in the Zionist movement. European Protestants were issuing apocalyptic calls for the Jewish “restoration” of Palestine centuries before Jews themselves began advocating Zionism. The largest Zionist organization in the modern United States is Christians United for Israel, an Evangelical group boasting approximately ten million members, which is more than the total number of Jewish Americans. President Biden, a Catholic, repeatedly referred to himself as a Zionist during his time in the White House.
In reality, unions in the United States have never been silent or neutral on the question of Palestine.
Similarly, US labor officials — among whom Jews have always been a minority — have long been proponents of Zionism and the State of Israel. There are two fundamental reasons for this. One is AFL-CIO leaders’ traditional ideological commitment to Labor Zionism, the particular current within the wider Zionist project that centers the role of Jewish workers in laying the economic foundations for building and maintaining the Israeli state.
Prior to the 1955 establishment of the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations were separate entities, each generally representing different strands of US unionism. Founded in 1886, the AFL espoused a vision of nonradical, “pure and simple” trade unionism that proclaimed loyalty to American capitalism in exchange for limited gains and protections for the most skilled workers (especially English-speaking white craftsmen). The CIO, which was launched after several unions broke away from the AFL in 1935, put forward a comparatively progressive agenda of using the collective power of all workers to create a more humane economy and more egalitarian society.
Labor Zionism, which emerged in the early 1900s and came to dominate the broader Zionist movement by the 1930s, appealed to both of these differing approaches to US trade unionism. AFL leaders could easily sympathize with Labor Zionism because, like their own brand of unionism, it substituted class struggle with class collaboration in the service of nationalism. For their part, the CIO’s more liberal and progressive unionists were drawn to Labor Zionism because its followers in Palestine were putting certain socialistic ideas into practice, such as establishing cooperative enterprises and implementing social welfare programs.
Support for Labor Zionism was one area where AFL and CIO officials were in complete agreement well before the 1955 merger. And awed by how it rapidly delivered material benefits and political power to Jewish workers in Israel — which seemed especially laudable and impressive after the horrors of the Holocaust — important figures within the merged AFL-CIO continued approving of Labor Zionism from the 1950s onward. But Labor Zionism’s apparent successes were always premised on the dispossession and exclusion of indigenous Palestinians, whose own plight was both misunderstood and deliberately ignored by US union leaders.
This points to another way that Labor Zionism struck an ideological chord with influential American laborites. During the US labor movement’s formative years in the early to mid-nineteenth century, some of its loudest champions called for lands in the Western “frontier” region of the continent to be settled by white workers so they could establish farms and escape the toil and drudgery of wage work — a vision that ultimately depended on the expulsion of Native Americans. The US labor movement, like US society more broadly, continued to be inspired by mythical stories of courageous and hardworking pioneers who moved west, braved attacks by “savages,” plowed “virgin soil,” and transformed “empty” lands into a booming modern economy by the sweat of their brow — myths that served to dehumanize American Indians by rendering their whole existence as either invisible or an obstacle to “progress.”
American labor’s long-standing alliance with Zionism and the State of Israel has historically been crucial to the AFL-CIO’s larger goal of supporting US imperialism around the globe.
Even leftist elements of the American labor movement, who have acknowledged the key role of capitalist exploitation in the country’s economic development, have often failed to similarly acknowledge the centrality of settler colonialism in that story. The song “Solidarity Forever,” first sung in the 1910s by members of the radical Industrial Workers of the World and now the unofficial anthem of the US labor movement, proudly declares that “it is we who plowed the prairies, built the cities where they trade / dug the mines and built the workshops, endless miles of railroad laid.” But what goes unrecognized in the lyrics is that those prairies, cities, mines, workshops, and railroads were plowed, built, dug, and laid very shortly after the lands on which they sit were taken from indigenous nations through merciless violence and intimidation. US labor’s close connections to the history and ongoing legacy of settler colonialism in North America served to make many of its leaders ideologically receptive to Labor Zionism and its own myths of “making the desert bloom” that were premised on the dehumanization and violent dispossession of another indigenous people.
In addition, Labor Zionist leaders in Palestine intentionally cultivated personal relationships with US union officials in the early to mid-twentieth century with the aim of securing financial and political support. Many of these same Labor Zionists later became high-ranking figures in the Israeli government after 1948, including multiple prime ministers. In those roles, they remained close friends of US labor leaders.
Labor for US Empire
The other fundamental reason for American labor’s long-standing alliance with Zionism and the State of Israel is that it has historically been crucial to the AFL-CIO’s larger goal of supporting US imperialism around the globe. Throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, capitalists in the United States regularly painted organized labor as an unpatriotic, foreign conspiracy as a way to turn workers and the government against unions. Relatedly, unions routinely faced state repression whenever organizing or striking to demand higher wages, shorter hours, and better working conditions.
In response to all of this, many officials in the AFL and later AFL-CIO believed that the safest and most pragmatic path forward for the labor movement would be to demonstrate patriotism, loyalty, and animosity toward foreign enemies. This particularly meant drumming up working-class support for US military operations abroad and officially pledging that unions would not obstruct production by going on strike during the two world wars.
During the Cold War, in which the United States staged numerous imperial interventions and wars around the world to “contain” the spread of communism and other leftist movements, AFL-CIO leaders became even more enthusiastic supporters of US empire because of their own obsessive anti-communism. Many of these labor officials had personally tangled with American communists for control of their unions in previous decades and, as the victors, saw themselves as indispensable experts in helping Washington destroy radicalism in foreign labor movements. They often regarded themselves as more dedicated, consistent, and effective anti-communists than their government counterparts.
During the Cold War, AFL-CIO leaders became even more enthusiastic supporters of US empire because of their own obsessive anti-communism.
Also, after the anti-union attacks associated with the Red Scare in the late 1940s and early 1950s — which prompted the CIO to expel eleven of its communist-led unions and then merge with the more conservative AFL — union officials had internalized the belief that exhibiting jingoism and obedience to the established order was vital to organized labor’s survival. Beyond this, they thought that an international capitalist economy dominated by the United States would mean steady employment and good wages for American manufacturing workers, who were then at the center of the US labor movement.
As the Cold War took shape, the newly established State of Israel became a crucial US ally in staving off Soviet influence in the geostrategic and oil-rich Middle East. Though it briefly received critical diplomatic and military aid from the Soviet bloc in the late 1940s, by the mid-1950s, Israel was more squarely in the Western camp. This was not a surprising development given that the state was violently founded by European settlers at the same moment when Europe was losing its long-held colonial possessions in and around the Middle East.
From Israel’s founding, the AFL-CIO’s veteran anti-communists were eager to promote the invaluable service they thought the new state could provide as a US ally in the Cold War. They especially pointed to Israel’s labor-centered economic development model, which could be held up as a successful example of noncommunist “nation-building” to be emulated across the emergent Third World, as well as in the United States itself.
AFL-CIO cold warriors believed that securing the political and ideological loyalty of labor movements in Asia, Africa, and Latin America would be decisive to whether the countries of those regions moved into the Soviet camp or not. Israel’s Labor Zionism appeared to provide living proof to Third World workers’ movements that a newly independent state outside of Europe could achieve impressive economic growth and simultaneously reward workers without embracing communism or aligning with the Soviets. Anti-communist US labor leaders therefore championed a full-fledged alliance between the United States and Israel.
US Labor and Zionism After the Cold War
After the Cold War ended with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, imperial considerations continued motivating American labor officials, along with their counterparts in the US government, to strongly support Israel. Now instead of being described as a bulwark against communism in the Middle East, the Zionist state was celebrated as a rampart against the encroachment of secular dictators like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and revolutionary Islamic movements like the one that attained power in Iran.
The US foreign policy apparatus argued that as the “only democracy” in the region, Israel was in dire need of significant military and diplomatic support so it could quash such threats before they overran the Middle East. This meant allowing (and enabling) Israel to continue systematically subjugating Palestinians even after supposedly committing to a two-state solution in the 1990s. Still eager to showcase their patriotic loyalty and commitment to the US empire to remain in Washington’s good graces, a new generation of AFL-CIO officials put their support behind this unwaveringly pro-Israel policy, or at the very least did not openly dispute it.
Enamored with Labor Zionism and determined to bolster American foreign policy objectives, from the early twentieth century onward, US labor officialdom helped build and sustain the State of Israel. It did this by taking the same type of meaningful, committed action it now refused to take in solidarity with Palestinians at the outbreak of the Gaza genocide, including enthusiastically donating hundreds of millions of dollars from union treasuries (for Zionist colonization and Israeli nation-building); relentlessly pressuring US elected officials (to supply economic and military aid to Israel); occasionally boycotting foreign cargo (that of Israel’s Arab rivals); and repeatedly issuing forceful public statements, holding mass rallies, and staging limited work stoppages (to demonstrate popular support for Zionism at critical moments in history).
Indeed, perhaps nowhere else have US unions demonstrated so much international solidarity than in Palestine, but almost exclusively in favor of its Zionist settler population and nearly always at the expense of the indigenous Palestinian people. It is therefore disingenuous to argue that US labor should now suddenly be silent on Palestine or suggest that it is somehow implausible for American unions to take concrete action around Palestine. If anything, given the historic role its top leaders have played in one-sidedly bolstering Israel, the US labor movement has a special responsibility to stand with Palestinians in their struggle for liberation.
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/FygyRgBN1EK...
