AFL-CIO Must Act — Stop Genocide in Gaza, Defend Workers’ Rights Action on Oct 24th at AFL-CIO by AFL-CIO Must Act On Palestine

A national protest and day of action will take place at the AFL-CIO in Washington DC to demand that there be a labor boycott of Israel to stop the genocide and that the AFL-CIO formally oppose the genocide and support the campaign to hold Israel accountable for the war crimes and genocide.