San Francisco Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Court Defense - Stop the Deportations!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Anon
Location Details:
100 Montgomery St, San Francisco
Protective presence at immigration court - join us between 8am - 4:30pm for the whole day or part of the day, whatever you can make! Protective presence has been maintained at 100 Montgomery in San Francisco starting in July, dramatically reducing the number of abductions from the courtroom. Come, be ready to flyer, be loud, and stand up to ICE! People stepping up to take direct action is the most effective way keep us and our immigrant neighbors safe, so please join us! Orientation can occur on-site and varying risk tolerances welcome! Just show up and go to the welcome table to see how you can best jump in.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 14, 2025 3:37PM
