No Billionaires! Fascist Crawl

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Email:

Location Details:

Our march/walking tour through downtown Palo Alto starts in plaza outside

Valor Equity Partners

260 Homer Ave. Palo Alto



Join us for a second installment of our fun filled march/walking tour of billionaire owned businesses in downtown Palo Alto. These are the guys that are hijacking democracy, rigging the economy, crippling unions and terrorizing immigrants.



Wow! With all that on their todo lists, how do these guys have time to make so much money? Oh, right! They got plenty of time! We're the ones who do the work; they get paid $50,000,000/yr to lay people off.



Maybe we're not being fair. It must be really hard to screw our country so bad and still make 2 p.m. tee time. That's good time management right there!



But we digress.



We'll start at Valor, home to billionaire Antonio Gracias who along with Elon Musk worked at DOGE and led the decimation of federal workers. Gracias is closer to Musk than Musk's own underwear. And the less we consider Musk's underwear the better. Sorry we mentioned it.



After Valor 260 Homer Ave. we'll walk up the street to Whole Foods Market, owned by Amazon and it's despicable billionaire Venice purchasing Chairman of the Board Jeff Bezos.



Then we'll stroll over to Palantir, home to billionaire and top ten world's creepiest man Peter Thiel, their Chairman of the Board. We'll spend some time there with speeches and chants and general fun as we face traffic holding signs on busy Alma St.



Then we'll meet up with the Raging Grannies at the Apple Store on University Ave. Not long ago, Apple's CEO billionaire Tim Cook gave a 24 carat statue to Trump and thanked him on bent knee in a circle jerk dinner with other CEO's. Legal experts condemn Apple bowing to White House’s request to remove an ICE tracking app from its iPhone!



We'll take a minute to stop at Facebook's original office on Emerson Street where Zuck hatched his plan to overtake Peter Thiel as the world's creepiest man. Got to give Zuckster props...he's doing a bang up job of it!



JUST ADDED THIS STOP: SalesForce CEO Marc Benioff very recently encouraged Trump to send the National Guard to San Francisco, saying about him: He's "doing a great job".



And after that? We'll end our tour at The Patio on Emerson Street for some drink and grub where we'll talk about something other than the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy.



Oh who are we kidding!?!? Of course we're going to talk about the unraveling of this great experiment in democracy! What else is there?



Like all Wolves events, this is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.



Join us! It's going to be fun.

