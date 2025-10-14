top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/14/2025
San Francisco Government & Elections LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons

Fvck Off, Benioff Presser Outside Dreamforce Keynote Speech

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
Dreamforce Conference
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
700 Howard Street
"Fvck Off, Benioff" Press Conference Outside Dreamforce CEO's Keynote Address

Members of the Gays Without Borders group dressed in rainbow outfits and displaying a "Lock Him Up" anti-Trump pinata, will address the press to oppose billionaire Marc Benioff's comments asking the president to send in the National Guard to San Francisco.

WHO: Anti-fascist activists

WHAT: Press conference, rain or shine

WHERE: Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA
700 Howard Street, San Francisco

WHEN: Tuesday, October 14th

TIME: 3:00 pm

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Salesforce founder and philanthropist Benioff embraced Trump's of using the military on U.S. streets. The Mayor, the San Francisco Police Department, the District Attorney, the Board of Supervisors, and many citizens reject his divisive comments.

Contact:
Michael Petrelis
Gays Without Borders
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 13, 2025 11:01PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code