Fvck Off, Benioff Presser Outside Dreamforce Keynote Speech

Date:

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Michael Petrelis

Location Details:

Dreamforce Conference

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

700 Howard Street

"Fvck Off, Benioff" Press Conference Outside Dreamforce CEO's Keynote Address



Members of the Gays Without Borders group dressed in rainbow outfits and displaying a "Lock Him Up" anti-Trump pinata, will address the press to oppose billionaire Marc Benioff's comments asking the president to send in the National Guard to San Francisco.



WHO: Anti-fascist activists



WHAT: Press conference, rain or shine



WHERE: Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA

700 Howard Street, San Francisco



WHEN: Tuesday, October 14th



TIME: 3:00 pm



In a recent interview with the New York Times, Salesforce founder and philanthropist Benioff embraced Trump's of using the military on U.S. streets. The Mayor, the San Francisco Police Department, the District Attorney, the Board of Supervisors, and many citizens reject his divisive comments.



Contact:

Michael Petrelis

Gays Without Borders