Fvck Off, Benioff Presser Outside Dreamforce Keynote Speech
Date:
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
Dreamforce Conference
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
700 Howard Street
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
700 Howard Street
"Fvck Off, Benioff" Press Conference Outside Dreamforce CEO's Keynote Address
Members of the Gays Without Borders group dressed in rainbow outfits and displaying a "Lock Him Up" anti-Trump pinata, will address the press to oppose billionaire Marc Benioff's comments asking the president to send in the National Guard to San Francisco.
WHO: Anti-fascist activists
WHAT: Press conference, rain or shine
WHERE: Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA
700 Howard Street, San Francisco
WHEN: Tuesday, October 14th
TIME: 3:00 pm
In a recent interview with the New York Times, Salesforce founder and philanthropist Benioff embraced Trump's of using the military on U.S. streets. The Mayor, the San Francisco Police Department, the District Attorney, the Board of Supervisors, and many citizens reject his divisive comments.
Contact:
Michael Petrelis
Gays Without Borders
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 13, 2025 11:01PM
