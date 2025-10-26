top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/26/2025
East Bay Police State & Prisons

Panel Discussion: What Everyone Should Know about Resisting State Repression

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 26, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Green and Red Podcast
Location Details:
First Unitarian Church of Oakland•685 14th St., Oakland, CA 94612 US
LIVE PODCAST/PANEL DISCUSSION: What Everyone Should Know about Resisting State Repression
WHERE: First Unitarian Church of Oakland; 685 14th St, Oakland, CA 
WHEN: Sunday, October 26th at 7pm; Doors open at 6:30pm
VIRTUAL OPTION: Will be livestreaming and recording the event. Please RSVP and you'd get the link closer to the event.
RSVP:https://bit.ly/ResistStateRepression

Join us on October 26th at 7pm for a panel on resisting state repression. The panel will feature journalist and author Will Potter, Meg Calaw with the League of Filipino Students, civil rights and criminal defense attorney John Viola and other panelists TBA.

President Trump has designated the anti-fascist movement as a terrorist organization. While, in fact, it’s an opportunity for his administration to target and destroy a broader network of left and progressive groups. We’re living in challenging times with crises around war in the Middle East, renewed McCarthyist attacks on free speech, corporate domination of everyday life, escalating climate disasters and, now, a fascist takeover of our government.

As Will Potter has said, “The intention is to capitalize on this to crack down on their opponents and to consolidate authoritarian power.”

We’re also living in a time where large numbers of people have taken to the streets to confront those responsible for these crises. Today’s state repression is aimed to eliminate that opposition.

This panel will explore the ongoing conflict between democratic resistance movements and state repression and lessons that we can use to push back against this authoritarian takeover.

Panelist Bios//

Will Potter is an award-winning investigative journalist and TED Senior Fellow who exposes political repression and the erosion of civil liberties. His reporting and commentary have appeared in The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, and Rolling Stone. He is the author of “Green is the New Red” and his new book is “Little Red Barns: Hiding The Truth, From Farm To Fable.”


Meg Kalaw is an organizer with Gabriela Berkeley, a local organization of Filipina women that fights for genuine liberation and national democracy in the Philippines. Currently, Gab Berkeley is waging the Chevron Out of the Philippines campaign, to expose the corporate plunder that multinational corporations like Chevron enact in the Philippines and the particular impacts on peasant and indigenous women and children. Meg is also the regional coordinator of the International League of People’s Struggles NorCal, a regional alliance of anti-imperialist organizations in the Bay Area who are united under fighting state repression and promoting international solidarity.


John Viola is a Bay Area civil rights and criminal defense attorney.

Other Panelists TBA.

**Donations on a $5-20 sliding scale, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Co-sponsored by Green and Red Podcast, Diablo Rising Tide, XR SF Bay, Oil and Gas Action Network and Bay Resistance.
For more information: https://bit.ly/ResistStateRepression
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 13, 2025 11:36AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code