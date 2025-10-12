After seven long years, Calles Libres/Open Streets is back — and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with YOU!Join us on Sunday, November 2, 2025 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at La Plazita (Watsonville City Plaza) for a free, family-friendly, car-free street celebration that honors the vibrant heart of Watsonville: movement, culture, art, and community.This special Día de los Muertos edition of Calles Libres will transform downtown into a joyful space where the streets belong to the people. Bring your bike, skates, sneakers, stroller — or just your open heart — and come celebrate our city, our ancestors, and our collective resilience.Open Streets/Calles Libres Watsonville