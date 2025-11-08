From the Open-Publishing Calendar
32nd Annual Watsonville Peace & Unity March
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Watsonville Peace and Unity March
Location Details:
Romo Park, 335 Main Street, Watsonville
Join us for the 32nd Annual Peace & Unity March as we come together to stand against violence, promoting peace in our community.
In 1994, youths from the communities of Watsonville organized the 1st Annual Peace & Unity March in order to address the on-going violence in the community.
The Peace & Unity March has been a safe space for families of victims and our local community to come together to organize an event to speak out against violence in the streets in South Santa Cruz County.
Today the march is still organized by local youth, community groups and the growing number families who have lost loved ones to violence.
Peace & Unity March is expected to take place November 8th to commemorate those lost to violence.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6903792640...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 12, 2025 9:07AM
