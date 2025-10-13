From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Earth's Greatest Enemy-- Bay Area Premiere!
Date:
Monday, October 13, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Lake Ave., Oakland
EARTH'S GREATEST ENEMY - Bay Area Premiere with Abby Martin Q&A
Join Abby Martin of Empire Files for the Bay Area premiere of her new film on the environmental impact of the US military!
Sponsors: Veterans for Peace, Sunrise, AROC, Extinction Rebellion, Palestinian Youth Movement, CODEPINK, Diablo Rising Tide, Tri-Valley Cares, ANSWER, Sunflower Alliance, World Beyond War, Oil and Gas Action Network, PSL, Green Action, Wellstone Club, Labor Rise and more!
Doors open 5:30pm. Tickets @Eventbrite and at the door
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earths-greatest-enemy-bay-area-premiere-with-abby-martin-qa-tickets-1625765300779?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&emci=bb3a237a-73a3-f011-8e61-6045bded8ba4&emdi=ba2f8aa1-57a4-f011-8e61-6045bded8ba4&ceid=10475771
Earth’s Greatest Enemy uncovers a shocking blind spot in the climate conversation: the U.S. military. Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the PENTAGON is revealed here as the world’s SINGLE LARGEST institutional polluter—spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Combining investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities, the film challenges audiences to rethink the hidden costs of a global military empire and its planetary consequences. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this is a documentary that will change how you see both the military and environmentalism.
Featuring Q&A with Abby Martin and co-director Mike Prysner following the film.
Learn more about the film and watch the trailer at https://earthsgreatestenemy.com/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earths-greate...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 12, 2025 8:28AM
