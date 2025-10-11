top
East Bay LGBTI / Queer

Quartz Rebels Rising | Vendors, Open Mic, Art Supply Swap / Stop Cop City Bay Area TeachIn

Textured art-style flyer announcing “Quartz Market Art Supply Swap” on Oct 11, 1–5 PM at PLACE Community in Oakland. Features painted fabric
original image (1080x1351)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
@StopCopCityBayArea x @QuartzOak
Location Details:
PLACE — Community Center, Makerspace & Permaculture Site
1121 64th Street, Oakland CA 94608
📍 Near Ashby BART / San Pablo Ave bus lines
Ready to Rebel?!?! This month, along with our marketplace full of local queer creatives, we will also be offering free art supplies, an open mic and a teach in by @stopcopcitybayarea

Join us for a day of queer joy, art, and resistance! Solarpunk and environmental consciousness is part of our October 11th Quartz Rebels Rising theme. What better way to cut down on overconsumption while getting resources in hands that can use them than an art supply swap!

Masks are required to prioritize community safety and collective care.

🖤 Schedule:
• 1–5 PM — Community Market with 50+ LGBTQ+ vendors & a free art supply swap
• 2 PM — Open Mic of Queer Joy & Liberation
• 3 PM — Stop Cop City Bay Area Teach-In + Live Linocut Printing led by a Black QT+ artist and organizer

✨ Cant wait to join? Vendor offerings here:
@saintknives333 Upcycled clothing, diy jewelry
@enteringmyartera Live portrait drawing
@ragelcafe Crochet items, keychains, bracelets
@kitty_kreationz_ handmade jewelry and secondhand clothing
@heyyitsokayyy Block prints on upcycled clothing
@paperoo_co Scrapbook supplies!
@tanaka.jpeg stationary, embroidered jewelry and bags
@Meet_Ur_Melon_Maker 3D printed baubles, impact toys and art!
@k.shmacks pinoy “filipino” food
@lunardaydream.art Whimsical paintings on wooden canvases
@rheaadri Original art & merch of original art
@forestxfriend prints, shirts, backs, & garden signs
@studioaka.me Stainless steel necklaces & earrings.
@ denkdevil Art & shit 😁😈
@thebeadedbanshee3 handmade beaded jewelry
@alleycatworldwide Vintage clothing :D
@Kymahniwear esoteric and spiritual items
@hooked_n_knotty Crochet Plushies Clothing
@caelucanth chainmaille & beaded jewelry
@milkgallon Leather goods stickers, art prints
@discokitti earrings , necklaces , hair clips
@lilithspillz human design readings
@rat.hands.press Whimsical fine art original prints such as etchings and lithographs
@alneunart Zines, comics, prints, original oddities
@rahaal.shop palestinian tatreez (embroidery) kits, swana art stickers
@KillerFlorals Ribbon flowers!!!!!
@castlevancleve Sculpted charms, Lino prints, patches
@chicxdegallo Jewelry, prints, art pieces
@Shadowsofthem Art Prints and Orginals
@reverie.candle.co Vegan/cruelty free candles
@openyourrooms Microdose capsules and chocolate
@___PackRat___ upcycled clothes and accessories
@scrappedrocket upcycled clothing w/ sublimation print designs
@freedomforage.99 Zines + Dried Herbs
@junilo.x crafts
@deechenceramics stoneware pottery
@berniceyuck jewelry, stickers, prints
@mischiefmanormakers 3d printed figets


Accessibility Note
The outdoor space includes uneven ground (gravel and woodchips). Not wheelchair accessible.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DPMcLnficxx/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 11, 2025 12:55PM
§Flyer 2 — “Quartz Market: Art Supply Swap”
by @StopCopCityBayArea x @QuartzOak
Sat, Oct 11, 2025 12:55PM
Flyer 1 — “Quartz @ PLACE: Rebels Rising”
original image (1080x1350)
Colorful collage flyer with bold green and orange text reading “Quartz @ PLACE: Rebels Rising.” Promotes a queer community event on Oct 11 with 50 LGBTQ+ vendors, an art supply swap, open mic, and Stop Cop City Bay Area teach-in at PLACE Community in Oakland.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DPMcLnficxx/
