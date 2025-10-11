Quartz Rebels Rising | Vendors, Open Mic, Art Supply Swap / Stop Cop City Bay Area TeachIn

Date:

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

@StopCopCityBayArea x @QuartzOak

Location Details:

PLACE — Community Center, Makerspace & Permaculture Site

1121 64th Street, Oakland CA 94608

📍 Near Ashby BART / San Pablo Ave bus lines

Ready to Rebel?!?! This month, along with our marketplace full of local queer creatives, we will also be offering free art supplies, an open mic and a teach in by @stopcopcitybayarea



Join us for a day of queer joy, art, and resistance! Solarpunk and environmental consciousness is part of our October 11th Quartz Rebels Rising theme. What better way to cut down on overconsumption while getting resources in hands that can use them than an art supply swap!



Masks are required to prioritize community safety and collective care.



🖤 Schedule:

• 1–5 PM — Community Market with 50+ LGBTQ+ vendors & a free art supply swap

• 2 PM — Open Mic of Queer Joy & Liberation

• 3 PM — Stop Cop City Bay Area Teach-In + Live Linocut Printing led by a Black QT+ artist and organizer



Accessibility Note

The outdoor space includes uneven ground (gravel and woodchips). Not wheelchair accessible.