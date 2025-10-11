From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bat Talk with Bethany Schulze and final Pond Cleanup of 2025 Year! Lompico Pond Restor. P
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
(408) 634-9749
Location Details:
11603 Lakeshore Dr.
Felton CA 95018
Bat Talk with Bethany Schulze and final Pond Cleanup of 2025 Year!
Lompico Pond (officially “Lake Lompico” aka “Guacamole Pond”) and the surrounding redwoods forest area has become home to many types of BATS.
So, for our Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) workday Saturday October 25th 10am-Noon, we will have Bat expert Bethany Schulze as guest speaker re: bats.
This will be our final volunteer group workday of the 2025 year as we are off for the holidays. We will resume workdays on the 4th Saturday in January 2026
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
~ 11603 Lakeshore (Felton CA 95018) near Lake Blvd
4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October
We will supply tools!
Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves
Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area
Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear
Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.
Info: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com (408) 634-9749
Our pond is looking more beautiful than ever with a new turtle raft, turtle nest, and the wonderful restoration work of our volunteers. Below are some photos from this summer’s workdays. We are expecting the turtle eggs to hatch any day now!
The water in the pond looks cleaner and there is a now consistently a nice reflection when the sun is out, but please realize the water is not safe to drink or swim in for pets especially in Autumn as toxic algae other contaminants are present.
Our monthly workday is the 4th Saturday of the month January-October, 10am-Noon for the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project.
MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/turtle-raft-ahoy-a-community-morning-at-lompico-pond/
Turtles have reportedly been using the new turtle raft we put there in May.
WEBSITE:
Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via Valley Women's Club
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/
SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat
The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at
Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post
https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 11, 2025 9:52AM
