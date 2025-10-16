From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Book Launch: Displaced in Gaza: Stories from the Gaza Genocide
Date:
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Time:
7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Haymarket Books
Location Details:
Online
register at link here
Join us for a virtual book launch of Displaced in Gaza, A powerful collection of testimonies from Palestinians facing genocide and displacement with hope and resistance.
Displaced in Gaza aims to raise global awareness of how violent displacement has impacted the lives of Palestinians—students, mothers, fathers, grandparents, children, educators, and those who already survived the Nakba of 1948. In Gaza, 2.3 million Palestinians have been subjected to starvation, mass destruction, and targeted killing. Yet they endure.
This book is a commitment to the longstanding Palestinian tradition of storytelling, documenting both the horror of the genocide and the resilience of the Palestinian people. The stories in this collection are not merely accounts of suffering, they are assertions of humanity, resistance, hope, and the unbreakable bond that ties Palestinians to their homeland.
Displaced in Gaza is a collaboration between the American Friends Service Committee and the Hashim Sani Center for Palestine Studies at Universiti Malaya.
Speakers:
- Dr Yousef Aljamal is a Palestinian journalist and author from Gaza.
- Norma Hashim has been involved in advocacy and relief work for Palestine since the 2008 attacks on Gaza, and is treasurer of Viva Palestina Malaysia.
- Zoe Jannuzi works as the Palestine Activism Program Coordinator at the American Friends Service Committee.
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/haymar...
