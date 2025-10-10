top
View events for the week of 10/23/2025
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Food Justice Film Festival 2025 (FREE)

Virtual, on-demand streaming: October 23 - 26
original image (870x363)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Virtual, on-demand streaming: October 23 - 26
Food Justice Film Festival 2025

October 23 - 26

REGISTER HERE: https://foodjusticefilmfestival.com/sign-up


The Center for Biological Diversity invites you to our sixth annual virtual Food Justice Film Festival, Oct. 23-26. This year’s festival will feature four documentary films highlighting links between food sovereignty, agricultural heritage, social justice, and the environment.

This free online film festival is a chance to learn more about how an unjust and environmentally destructive food system hurts us all, especially marginalized communities, and puts a strain on our planet. It also gives filmmakers, farmers, organizers, and activists a space to talk about the incredible work they do.

In addition to watching the films themselves, you can check out in-depth interviews featuring Jacob Beaton, Indigenous food sovereignty activist, owner of Tea Creek Farm, and main subject of the film Tea Creek; Mark Decena, director of Farming While Black; Debbie Millikan and Jamey Steiner, directors of Feeding Change; and Raphael Sbarge, director of LA Foodways.

Sign up now to watch all four films for FREE during the festival.


Food Justice Film Festival lineup:

Farming While Black — Examines the historical plight of Black farmers in the United States and the rising generation reclaiming their rightful ownership to land and reconnecting with their ancestral roots. Directed by Mark Decena.

Tea Creek — Follows activist Jacob Beaton and his vision to transform his family farm into a beacon of hope for Indigenous food sovereignty. Directed by Ryan Dickie.

LA Foodways — Looks at the storied agricultural history of Los Angeles to understand food waste challenges and opportunities to bring fresh foods to urban communities.
Directed by Raphael Sbarge.

Feeding Change — Uncovers the farming challenges that are transforming Hawaiian landscapes in conversations with farmers, students, educators, food producers, and local food-systems advocates. Directed by Jamey Steiner and Debbie Millikan.
For more information: https://foodjusticefilmfestival.com/sign-up
