View events for the week of 10/12/2025
California Environment & Forest Defense

Harvey Wasserman, Karl Grossman et al discuss Solartopia-How we get there!

Date:
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Phoebe
Location Details:
Online. Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85449203697
Meeting ID: 854 4920 3697
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,85449203697# US (San Jose)
+16694449171,,85449203697# US
Getting to Solartopia while Shutting Diablo Canyon!
Karl Grossman and Harvey “Sluggo” Wasserman join California safe energy activists in a deep dive into how to shut the Diablo Canyon nukes and convert the state to 100% renewables.
Gavin Newsom sabotaged the 2018 omnibus agreement. We want to plan here how to revive that agreement & make it happen.

We’ve also invited representatives from the Mothers for Peace & others for this event which will be aimed at tangible results.

GREEN SUNDAY panel discussions are followed by Q&A/discussion.

Link to an article entitled, "Putin's UnPeaceful Atom", which we published in Counterpunch recently: https://www.counterpunch.org/2025/10/06/putins-unpeaceful-atom/

Karl Grossman is the author of “Cover Up: What You Are Not Supposed to Know About Nuclear Power.” He is the host of the nationally broadcast TV program “Enviro Close-Up with Karl Grossman” ( http://www.envirovideo.com )

Harvey “Sluggo” Wasserman wrote “Solartopia! Our Green-Powered Earth,” and co-wrote (with Norman Solomon, Bob Alvarez & Eleanor Waters) “Killing Our Own: The Disaster of America’s Experience with Atomic Radiation.” His Green Grassroots Election Protection ( http://www.grassrootsep.org ) zooms on most Mondays at 2 p.m. PT.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 10, 2025 11:55AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
