Joyful Resistance Market: A Festival of Immigrant Recognition
Date:
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Joyful Resistance committee
Location Details:
St. Mark's Square 1111 O'FARRELL ST. San Francisco
Immigrant Recognition: A Festival to Honor Our Immigrant Sisters and Brothers for All They Mean to Our Communities! Features Music, food and crafts from local vendors, know your rights workshops, children's activities, story telling, tabling and more.
Sponsored by St. Mark's Lutheran Church, First Unitarian Universalist of S.F., Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, Latino Task Force, Nuevo Sol Day Labor and Domestic Workers Network
