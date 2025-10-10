Joyful Resistance Market: A Festival of Immigrant Recognition

Date:

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Joyful Resistance committee

Location Details:

St. Mark's Square 1111 O'FARRELL ST. San Francisco

Immigrant Recognition: A Festival to Honor Our Immigrant Sisters and Brothers for All They Mean to Our Communities! Features Music, food and crafts from local vendors, know your rights workshops, children's activities, story telling, tabling and more.



Sponsored by St. Mark's Lutheran Church, First Unitarian Universalist of S.F., Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, Latino Task Force, Nuevo Sol Day Labor and Domestic Workers Network