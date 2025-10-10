Sing for Justice and Peace and/or Protest

Date:

Friday, October 10, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Peace Activist Community

Location Details:

Outdoors 1305 University Ave, Berkeley, CA

between Acton and Bonar beside The Way

Open Mic, Songs, Poems, Chants for Peace & for Palestine! OR just hold a protest sign, as you wish. If possible, please come early to help Marjorie set up.



Bay Area Peace & Justice Activists join Singers, Drummers: Sing 4 Justice & Peace and/or PROTEST



GOOD WEATHER PREDICTED. It's been great, but after today, we may take a break during the rainy season.

Bring signs/ banners, instruments, rattles, drums and your Voice



Ceasefire Now, Break the Siege, Lift the Blockades. Let in Food & Humanitarian Relief

SPARE IRAN. STOP WW III!

Our taxes fund massive weapons of mass destruction in the US & Israel. That money is needed for US healthcare, education, housing! HANDS OFF IMMIGRANTS STOP ICE HANDS OFF our LEGISLATORS National Guard OUT of our cities!



Sponsored by the Social Justice Committee of the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, CODE PINK, and the Green Party of Alameda County