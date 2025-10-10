top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Arts + Action

Sing for Justice and Peace and/or Protest

Date:
Friday, October 10, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Peace Activist Community
Location Details:
Outdoors 1305 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
between Acton and Bonar beside The Way
Open Mic, Songs, Poems, Chants for Peace & for Palestine! OR just hold a protest sign, as you wish. If possible, please come early to help Marjorie set up.

Bay Area Peace & Justice Activists join Singers, Drummers: Sing 4 Justice & Peace and/or PROTEST

GOOD WEATHER PREDICTED. It's been great, but after today, we may take a break during the rainy season.
Bring signs/ banners, instruments, rattles, drums and your Voice

Ceasefire Now, Break the Siege, Lift the Blockades. Let in Food & Humanitarian Relief
SPARE IRAN. STOP WW III!
Our taxes fund massive weapons of mass destruction in the US & Israel. That money is needed for US healthcare, education, housing! HANDS OFF IMMIGRANTS STOP ICE HANDS OFF our LEGISLATORS National Guard OUT of our cities!

Sponsored by the Social Justice Committee of the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, CODE PINK, and the Green Party of Alameda County
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 10, 2025 2:50AM
