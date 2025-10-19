top
Palestine International

Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon: "The Israel Occupation Tech Lab"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)
Location Details:
Zoom
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-October2025
From spyware and facial recognition to drones and biometric databases, technology has become one of the Israeli occupation’s most powerful tools of control. These systems are not only deployed against Palestinians, but also marketed globally as “battle-tested,” fueling a growing industry of surveillance and repression.

In this Film Salon, we will explore how the occupation has turned Palestine into a testing ground for technologies of domination which have, in the United States, abetted the decay of privacy and other civil rights. Panelists will discuss the global reach of these tools, their impact on human rights, and the urgent need to imagine collective alternatives rooted in justice and freedom.

Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:

- Helga Tawil-Souri: Palestinian-American scholar and Associate Professor, NYU; filmmaker
- Omar Zahzah: Assistant Professor, AMED Studies, San Francisco State University
- Mohammed Natsheh: Palestinian human rights activist in South Hebron Hills

Our moderator will be Bianca Perrachi, human rights activist, Nonviolence International, and co-founder, Esperança Solidária.

For more information: https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 9, 2025 10:02PM
