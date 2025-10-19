Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon: "The Israel Occupation Tech Lab"

Date:

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)

Location Details:

From spyware and facial recognition to drones and biometric databases, technology has become one of the Israeli occupation’s most powerful tools of control. These systems are not only deployed against Palestinians, but also marketed globally as “battle-tested,” fueling a growing industry of surveillance and repression.



In this Film Salon, we will explore how the occupation has turned Palestine into a testing ground for technologies of domination which have, in the United States, abetted the decay of privacy and other civil rights. Panelists will discuss the global reach of these tools, their impact on human rights, and the urgent need to imagine collective alternatives rooted in justice and freedom.



Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:



- Helga Tawil-Souri: Palestinian-American scholar and Associate Professor, NYU; filmmaker

- Omar Zahzah: Assistant Professor, AMED Studies, San Francisco State University

- Mohammed Natsheh: Palestinian human rights activist in South Hebron Hills



Our moderator will be Bianca Perrachi, human rights activist, Nonviolence International, and co-founder, Esperança Solidária.



