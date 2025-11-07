PDSA Member Social: Bayside

Date:

Friday, November 07, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Peninsula DSA

Email:

Location Details:

Blue Oak Brewing Co., 815 Cherry Ln, San Carlos, CA 94070

Come socialize with socialists! We'll grab a few big tables and catch up with comrades. Look for DSA shirts! Food and non-alcoholic options are available. Under 21s are welcome. Please feel free to bring your kid and leashed dog too.